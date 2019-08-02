A Tesla Model 3’s dash camera captured a man jumping on the hood and smashing its windshield

source KATU

A Tesla owner’s dashcam caught a man jumping on the cars windshield, damaging it badly.

When the owner posted the footage to Nextdoor, an app for neighbors to connect online, he learned other vehicle owners had seen similar situations.

Portland police told local news they’re looking into it and by Thursday night had not identified a suspect.

Police in Portland are on the hunt for a serial windshield smasher after a Tesla’s dashcam caught the perp pouncing on the hood.

According to local news station KATU, the Tesla owner, Toby Wickwire, posted the footage to the Nextdoor app, where he learned that some neighbors had encountered similarly perplexing problems with their vehicles.

Police are investigating this case of vandalism in SE Portland. The unidentified person is walking on the sidewalk. They run, jump on a car, and stomp the windshield. This car had a dash-cam that automatically captured it. Happened at 5:51am on SE 36th Place near SE Schiller. pic.twitter.com/xXIAth68de — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) August 2, 2019

In February, Tesla rolled out “sentry mode,” which monitors the area around a vehicle when its unattended and uses the car’s cameras to detect potential threats.

“If a minimal threat is detected, such as someone leaning on a car, Sentry Mode switches to an “Alert” state and displays a message on the touchscreen warning that its cameras are recording,” the company said in a blog post at the time.

“If a more severe threat is detected, such as someone breaking a window, Sentry Mode switches to an “Alarm” state, which activates the car alarm, increases the brightness of the center display, and plays music at maximum volume from the car’s audio system.”