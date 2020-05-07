The Tesla Model 3 is cheaper since I last tested it, so it’s time for a rematch with the upgraded, long-range $44,000 Chevy Bolt

caption The Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

In 2018, I put a $57,500 Model 3 up against a $43,000 Chevy Bolt in a battle of marquee electric cars.

Round one was a tie, but I recently tested an updated Chevy Bolt with longer range, priced at $44,000.

Tesla now sells the same version of the Model 3 I reviewed for $40,000, so I figured it was time for rematch.

The Model 3 takes round two. The price is hard to beat.

My first real crack at the Tesla Model 3 came in 2018, after I’d already driven the vehicle several times, under limited conditions.

But then Tesla loaned me a single-motor version, priced at $57,500 – and well-equipped with extra features – to test for a week. I was utterly blown away.

I had, of course, also sampled the Chevy Bolt EV, and been quite impressed with Chevy’s then-cheaper long-range EV. In a comparison of both cars, I declare it a tie.

caption The 2020 Chevy Bolt EV. source Matthew DeBord/Insider

In the early days of the Model 3, pricing at various trim levels and with different feature-sets was sort of all over the place, but it’s now firmed up. The bottom line is that the nearly-$60,000 vehicle I enjoyed in 2018 can now be had for about $40,000.

That’s minus what Tesla calls its “Full Self-Driving” option, and you have to order the car in with the base Pearl White exterior, base black interior, and base wheels. The range is 250 miles, notably less than the 322 miles you could get with the higher trim levels.

The question, then, is, “How does the cheapest Model 3 stack up against the Chevy Bolt, given that it’s effectively the same car as more expensive versions – and the Bolt has gotten a range boost to 260 miles?”

Hello, Tesla Model 3! This was the $57,500 version of the car I tested a few years ago. But it was well-equipped, with Tesla’s top-of-the-line red paint job, upgraded wheels, and full self-driving capability. If I ordered the same vehicle today, it would be about $51,000.

caption Tesla Model 3.

Tesla revealed the the Model 3 to much hoopla in 2016.

The Model 3 is a sleek and dashing set of wheels. The least expensive version is now the “Standard Range”version, costing about $40,000.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 is a fastback sedan — the roofline terminates at the truck lid, and the car isn’t a hatchback.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 embodies and extends the philosophy of Tesla’s design chief, Franz von Holzhausen, which is elegant and conservative without being boring.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The design, like all of Tesla’s other, has held up quite well over the four years since I first saw the vehicle.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 has regenerative braking, which restores power to the battery.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The glass roof is a standout feature. So dramatic!

caption Tesla Model 3.

It’s stunning on a sunny day. I sadly contended with rain for most of my test week.

caption Tesla Model 3.

My passengers appreciated the light-filled interior.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The interior is actually quite minimalist, and for this trim level, back is the cheapest option. Tesla makes its own seats, and their rather comfy.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The rear bench is cozy …

caption Tesla Model 3.

… but there’s adequate legroom for adults.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The trunk has 15 cubic feet of cargo capacity …

caption Tesla Model 3.

… and a front trunk or “frunk” adds a bit more space.

caption Tesla Model 3.

You aren’t gonna get a look at any of the inner-workings of the Model 3’s powertrain. It’s a 54-kilowatt-hour unit, yokes to a single motor over the rear axle.

caption Tesla Model 3.

Free supercharging for life used to be a great perk of Tesla ownership. But as ownership has grown, Tesla has adjusted the deal.

caption Our test Tesla Model 3 juices up at a Supercharger station.

The company also discourages owners from using Superchargers for casual daily fill-ups, preferring they plug into slower charging options at home and save supercharging for longer trips.

A Supercharger will recharge a Model 3 Long Range from zero to full in about an hour. Using 240-volt power will get the job done overnight, and a basic wall outlet will get you a mile an hour in an emergency.

Tesla’s smartphone app functions as the vehicle’s key. You can also use it to manage various functions. It’s quite useful.

caption The Tesla app.

The steering wheel is a miracle of simplicity, with just two, customizable thumb-wheels controlling an assortment of features.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The touchscreen carries an immense amount of responsibility. It’s divided into left and right areas, with important driving info on the left and infotainment on the right. Where the “P” is, for example, becomes a speedometer when the Model 3 is in motion.

caption Tesla Model 3.

Tesla in-house audio system is superb — as good or better than many premium setups found in luxury vehicles.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The killer app for Teslas is over-the-air software updates. I experienced one while I was testing the Model 3. It didn’t add anything obvious, but it can improve the car while it’s sitting in the driveway.

caption Tesla Model 3.

Tesla’s navigation system is excellent. It integrates battery charge levels with route-planning and supercharger location to optimize range for longer trips.

caption Tesla Model 3.

My top-level 2020 Chevy Bolt EV Premier stickered at $44,130, as-tested. The base price was $41,020, but a few thousand bucks in extras hiked the price.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

GM’s top brass — President Mark Reuss and CEO Mary Barra — rolled out the Bolt in 2015 and beat the Model 3 to market by a full year when the Bolt went on sale in late 2016.

caption Chevy Bolt EV.

When I first got behind the wheel of the Model 3 in 2017, I decided it was a modest masterpiece.

caption Our first Chevy Bolt EV test car in 2017.

The updated 2020 Bolt has a larger battery pack, at 66 kilowatts, and greater range oif 260 miles on a charge.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

But otherwise, the Bolt isn’t much changed. It remains a Euro-style hatchback, brainchild of GM’s small-car lab in South Korea.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

There’s no internal-combustion engine, to there’s no need for a grille intended for air intake. Unfortunately, this does give the Bolt’s fascia a very plasticky appearance.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt EV badging is low-key.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

There no way around this: the 2020 Chevy Bolt EV Premier is a rather small vehicle. That’s not a negative: the base version is $36,620, and it offers long-range, entry-level EVing in a versatile, hatchback platform.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The wheels were 17-inchers on my test car.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

No moonroof in my Bolt, but the cabin is roomy and comfortable.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The interior was a not-very-premium Dark Galvanized Gray, with some not-very-premium details crafted fro the finest plastic Detroit has to offer.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The rear seats are a bench design.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

To be honest, I thought the Bolt had slightly better legroom the the Model 3.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt also has moderately more overall storage space — not to mention wireless device charging, a feature that the Model 3 lacks.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

At 17 cubic feet, the Bolt’s cargo hold is larger than the Tesla Model 3’s trunk. Drop the back seats and capacity expands to 57 cubic feet.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

It gobbled up a pair of large boxes.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

We aren’t seeing everything here — for gearheads, popping the hood on an EV can be sort of dispiriting. The Bolt’s 66 kilowatt-hour battery pack is actually located under the vehicle’s floorboards. There’s a single motor on the front axle. Total power output is a peppy 200 horsepower.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt has a single forward speed.This joystick shifter has a learning curve, but it isn’t too bad.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

I used ChargePoint to top off the Bolt at a nearby Level 2 station. According to Chevy, the Bolt can return four miles each hour to the battery at 120-volt, and can get back to full in ten hours on 240-volt. A DC fast-charge returns 100 miles to the battery in 30 minutes.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt does a good job of using regenerative braking and a regen paddle on the steering wheel to keep battery charge optimized. If you aren’t hitting the freeway and taxing the battery, it’s possible to putter around town for a week and still have more than 100 miles in the “tank.” I ended up with 135 miles in reserve.

Nothing exceptional or high-tech about the key fob — but the Bolt EV does have remote start! There’s a myChevrolet app that has Bolt-specific features.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The multifunction steering wheel is nothing special, but it was heated in the Premier trim. The front seats were also heated.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The infotainment system runs on a responsive, colorful 10.2-inch touchscreen. In my tester, it was upgraded with a $595 package.

caption 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

There’s a suite of apps, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth pairing, USB ports front and rear, a premium Bose seven-speaker audio system, wireless charging, and available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – but no GPS navigation.

The cameras are pretty crisp, and my Bolt also had some driver-assist goodies, including forward-collision alert and lane-departure warnings.

As with all GM vehicles, OnStar’s safety and connectivity services can be accessed at the push of a blue button.

And the winner is the Tesla Model 3.

caption Tesla Model 3.

The updated Bolt is welcome improvement on an EV that was already affordable, fun to drive, versatile, and innovative. I was a fan, and I remain a fan.

But if you consider that you can get the the base Model 3, with just slightly less range, for several thousand less than the Premier trim of the Bolt, then the choice is clear: Model 3 all day long.

True, the base, LT trim of the Bolt is $37,000 – definitely worth a look, of fairly basic, long-range, entry-level EVing is what you’re after. But the cheapest Model 3 offers significantly more car for the money that the Bolt. Think of the Model 3 as an affordable luxury EV, while the Bolt EV Premier is upscale mass-market.

The Model 3, despite criticisms (some made by me) about Tesla’s skill at assembling automobiles, is well-bolted-together, with fit-and-finish that’s as good as the Bolt’s. I don’t think I’ll makes any enemies if I say that the Model 3 is a far better-looking vehicle – unless you devoted to Euro-style hatchbacks.

The 3 is also faster, with a 0-60 mph time of just over five seconds; the Bolt is at least a second slower.

“The Bolt punches well above its weight, while the Model 3 should be better for how much its costs at the upper end of its specifications,” I wrote when I battled these vehicles to a draw a few years back.

Well, the Model 3 is now priced more competitively, so it’s advantages have been unleashed. There are good reasons to choose the Bolt, not least its hatchback versatility. But if you want thee better car, you gotta go Model 3.