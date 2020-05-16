The Tesla Model 3 is the best car you can currently buy, but it could use some improvements — here they all are, ranked

caption The Model 3. How to improve on greatness? source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Tesla Model 3 was revealed four years ago and has been in the market since 2017. It’s due for a refresh.

Tesla doesn’t refresh its vehicles on the same schedule as the traditional auto industry, and customers don’t seem to mind.

But the Tesla Model 3 could use some updates.

Here’s my wish list, ranked.

The Tesla Model 3 was officially unveiled in early 2016. That means Tesla’s mass-market sedan – far more affordable than the larger Model S – is four years old.

In car years, that means the Model 3 should the slated for a “refresh” – an update to its design, features, and possibly its powertrain.

But Tesla doesn’t operate in terms of traditional-carmaker time, so I’m not expecting the Model 3 to be any different in 2020 that it was when I first drove it in 2017. In fact, Tesla might never significantly update the Model 3; the Model S has been largely unchanged, save for a few cosmetic tweaks, interior embellishments, and other improvements since 2012, and the Model X SUV is same vehicle that arrived in 2015. Tesla has also improved the battery range on all three models.

Still, a guy can dream. While I think the Model 3 is among the best cars you can currently buy, I would suggest some updates.

Here they are, ranked:

The Model 3 is a superb, all-electric sedan whose design is derived from the Model S, its big brother. As with all Tesla stylings, the Model 3’s has held up remarkably well. It continues to look new, even though it was revealed four years ago.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

A few years back, Tesla changed the front-end design of the Model S, and the Model 3 logically followed. But I’ve never much liked the seamless, grille-less look.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

I actually preferred the old “fake” grille, simply because it added to the fascia’s visual dynamic and presented the Tesla badge in a more energetic way.

caption A 2014 Tesla Model S. source Hollis Johnson

To my eye, the badge now gets lost on the hood.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Unlike, say, on the Mercedes-AMG GT.

caption Mercedes AMG GT. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The Model 3’s headlight design is undeniably beautiful, but …

caption Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

… I’ve secretly never been a huge fan. In fact, if Tesla could adopt the headlight and front-end design if the new Roadster for a revamped Model 3, I’d be delighted.

caption The new Tesla Roadster. source Tesla

It’s not as it the company and head designer Franz von Holzhausen are stuck in a rut. The wildly futuristic Cybertruck, revealed last October, proved that the radical ideas are still flowing.

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

The Model 3’s signature feature is its central, landscape-oriented touchscreen. It’s super cool. But …

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

I prefer the integrated, portrait touchscreen on the Model S and Model X. It’s larger and easier to use, and to be honest, I’ve come to dislike infotainment screens that float around on the dashboard like orphaned tablets.

caption The center touchscreen in the Tesla Model S and Model X. source Hollis Johnson

Wheels! For the Model 3, you have but two options: 19-inch sport wheels …

caption Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

… and standard, 18-inch Aero wheels.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Tesla

The new Model Y has more choices, as does the Model S. I know this is all about keeping it simple with the Model 3, but at the higher price-points, some owners might crave a little more flash.

caption Tesla Model Y. source Tesla

Another cool aspect of the Model 3 is the glass roof, running from the windshield all the way to the rear decklid spoiler.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Unfortunately, while the Model 3 has a fastback silhouette, the roof prevents it from having a hatch.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The Kia Stinger, by contrast, is one of sharpest new fastbacks to come along in ages.

caption Kia Stinger GT. source Matthew DeBord/BI

And it has a proper cargo compartment. I know it might be too much to ask, but I think Tesla could possibly offer a four-door coupé version of the Model 3, and perhaps even ditch the glass roof for a moonroof.

caption Kia Stinger GT. source Matthew DeBord/BI

At launch, the Model 3 lacked wireless charging, a feature that’s become pretty common in premium vehicles.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The company sells an aftermarket wireless-charging conversion kit for $125, but I don’t know why they just don’t build it in.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Tesla

The fastest version of the Model 3 does 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds, which is quite quick.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

And a “Track Mode” option is available to make the Model 3 more spirited for enthusiastic drivers. However …

caption Tesla Model 3. source Tesla

… I wouldn’t mind a more aggressively-styled Model 3, advertising its beefier performance cred.

caption BMW M2. source BMW

Yes, in an era of fiddly multifunction steering wheels with buttons galore, I initially welcomed the Model 3’s two-thumbwheels-only minimalism.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

But then I had to figure out how to use them. Each performs multiple roles, and it’s a bit much.

caption Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

I don’t anticipate that Tesla will take any of my suggestions, but as somebody who has seriously considered buying a Model 3, I hope some new ideas make it into future versions of this fantastic set of wheels.