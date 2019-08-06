A Tesla Model S or Model X is way less likely to get stolen than a Chevy Silverado or Mercedes-Benz S-Class

- source
- Tesla‘s Model S sedan and Model X SUV are less likely to get stolen than nearly all other vehicles, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI).
- In its most recent report, the organization said the low theft rates for the Model S and Model X may have resulted in part from the fact that electric vehicles tend to be parked in or near a garage so they can be charged.
- Electric vehicles in general are less likely to be stolen than gas-powered vehicles, the HLDI said.
The organization released on August 1 its lists of the vehicles that are the most and least likely to be stolen, based on insurance-claim data for vehicles from model years 2016 through 2018. The Model S and Model X had the second and third-lowest theft rates, respectively, after the BMW 3-Series sedan.
All three vehicles posted low scores on the HLDI’s theft-claim frequency metric, for which a score of 100 is average. The BMW 3-Series received a score of 4, the Model S received a score of 11, and the Model X received a score of 12.
According to the HLDI, the low theft rates for the Model S and Model X may have resulted in part from the fact that electric vehicles tend to be parked in or near a garage so they can be charged. Electric vehicles in general are less likely to be stolen than gas-powered vehicles, the HLDI said.
Pickup trucks and luxury vehicles, like the Chevy Silverado and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as vehicles with large engines were the most likely to be stolen. The Dodge Charger HEMI sports car topped the list with a theft-claim frequency score of 544.
