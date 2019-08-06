A Tesla Model S or Model X is way less likely to get stolen than a Chevy Silverado or Mercedes-Benz S-Class

caption The Tesla Model S. source Hollis Johnson

Tesla‘s Model S sedan and Model X SUV are less likely to get stolen than nearly all other vehicles, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI).

In its most recent report, the organization said the low theft rates for the Model S and Model X may have resulted in part from the fact that electric vehicles tend to be parked in or near a garage so they can be charged.

Electric vehicles in general are less likely to be stolen than gas-powered vehicles, the HLDI said.

The organization released on August 1 its lists of the vehicles that are the most and least likely to be stolen, based on insurance-claim data for vehicles from model years 2016 through 2018. The Model S and Model X had the second and third-lowest theft rates, respectively, after the BMW 3-Series sedan.

All three vehicles posted low scores on the HLDI’s theft-claim frequency metric, for which a score of 100 is average. The BMW 3-Series received a score of 4, the Model S received a score of 11, and the Model X received a score of 12.

According to the HLDI, the low theft rates for the Model S and Model X may have resulted in part from the fact that electric vehicles tend to be parked in or near a garage so they can be charged. Electric vehicles in general are less likely to be stolen than gas-powered vehicles, the HLDI said.

Pickup trucks and luxury vehicles, like the Chevy Silverado and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as vehicles with large engines were the most likely to be stolen. The Dodge Charger HEMI sports car topped the list with a theft-claim frequency score of 544.

