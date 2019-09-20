A Tesla Model S sat on a tow truck at the Nürburgring as a Porsche Taycan drove past it

source TALEA Media

Tesla’s upgraded Model S “Plaid” sat behind a tow truck on the Nürburgring this week. Video shows its rival, a new Porsche Taycan, driving past it.

Tesla handily topped a lap time set by Porsche’s new electric vehicle at the famous German track.

“Plaid,” the latest powertrain refresh to any Tesla model, should be in production in about a year, CEO Elon Musk said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla didn’t want to just top a lap time set by Porsche’s new electric vehicle at Germany’s iconic Nürburgring race track, it wanted to demolish it.

Then things apparently hit the skids.

Video posted online Wednesday shows a Tesla’s Model S “Plaid” prototype sitting on a tow truck on the track, shortly after setting a Porsche-topping time of 7:20. A Porsche Taycan can be seen driving past the stationary Model S at one point.

With improvements, the company said it hoped to hit an even faster time of 7:05. For context, Porsche holds the sports-car record for the track at 6:44 with its GT2 RS, achieved on October 25, but there are no standings published yet for electric vehicles at the famous circuit.

Until then, auf Wiedersehen Germany ????



Here’s some of our initial Model S Plaid data to keep you buzzing until we return: pic.twitter.com/cWk9EModcM — Tesla (@Tesla) September 19, 2019

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to questions about why the Plaid prototype, a heavily modified Model S, was stopped on the track. CEO Elon Musk said last week that a production version of the powertrain option would arrive in about a year for the Model S, Model X, and Roadster, but not the Model 3 or Model Y.

Yes. To be clear, Plaid powertrain is about a year away from production & applies to S,X & Roadster, but not 3 or Y. Will cost more than our current offerings, but less than competitors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2019

The Nürburgring has been a point of contention between Tesla and Porsche ever since the German automaker unveiled its all-electric Taycan Turbo and Turbo S earlier this month. Musk first poked fun at the car’s name, telling Porsche that “this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does” before heading to the Nürburgring.

Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2019

Now read: