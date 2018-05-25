Tesla Model S driving on Autopilot accelerated before crashing into a Utah fire truck

- Data from the Tesla Model S that crashed into a Utah fire truck on May 11 while driving on Autopilot indicates the car accelerated for three to five seconds before the crash.
- According to the Associated Press, police suggested that a car that was in front of the Tesla changed lanes, prompting the Tesla to accelerate in order to regain its pre-set speed of 60 mph shortly before the crash.
- Police said in an earlier statement: “Witnesses indicated the Tesla Model S did not brake prior to impact.”
- The 28-year-old driver had told police that the Tesla was on Autopilot before the collision, and that she had been looking at her phone. She suffered a broken ankle in the crash.
A Tesla Model S that crashed into a fire department vehicle in South Jordan, Utah, while operating on Autopilot earlier this month apparently sped up for three to five seconds before the crash, according to data from the vehicle cited by the Associated Press on Thursday evening.
That is a new development amid the probe of the May 11 crash, in which the 28-year-old driver suffered a broken ankle. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating.