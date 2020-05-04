A one-of-a-kind Tesla Model S station wagon is now for sale for $200,000 — see inside the ‘Model SB’

caption The Model SB. source Jerome Wassenaar

A unique Tesla Model S is up for sale, offering buyers a style of Tesla that doesn’t come from the factory: a station wagon.

A coachbuilder in the Netherlands converted the Model S into a station wagon, calling it the “Model SB.”

It’s the only one of its kind.

The asking price on the Model SB is about $202,000, or twice that of a normal Model S.

While Tesla offers a few body styles of cars you can choose from, the company hasn’t offered what used to be a staple of family life: the station wagon.

Until now, sort of.

Before you turn your nose up at a station wagon – a bygone of a society decades behind us, relegated from a go-to family vehicle to something only niche car enthusiasts really care about – need I remind you that hardly anyone drives a wagon anymore. Think about how different you’d be! This is something I understand Tesla owners value very much.

There’s a one-off, custom-built Tesla Model S station wagon currently for sale on JB Classic Cars, as spotted by Autoblog. It’s called the Model SB and it’s the only one of its kind. It can be yours for 185,555 euros, or approximately $202,000.

Let’s take a closer look.

This Model S was converted by a Dutch coachbuilder into a bespoke station wagon called the “Model SB.” It’s now for sale, if you’re looking for a unicorn car.

The asking price is 185,555 euros, which is about $202,000.

That’s more than twice what a normal Model S costs.

But think of the bragging rights!

Can’t really put a price on that, can you?

And that green is just to die for.

JB Classic Cars’ listing notes the price excludes the 21% VAT. Customers outside of the European Union don’t have to pay VAT.

The Model S donor car was originally built at the Tesla factory in Fremont.

Final assembly took place in Tilburg, the Netherlands.

The project was begun by a Dutchman named Floris de Raadt.

De Raadt really wanted a shooting brake Model S, so he contacted RemetzCar, a coachbuilder in the Netherlands.

The two decided the car would need to be British Racing Green as a tribute to the British concept of shooting brakes.

A shooting brake is a car that has two doors and is a generally elongated, sporty version of a wagon.

But the Model S station wagon, although very pretty and sporty, is not a shooting brake.

It is a wagon, because it has four doors instead of two.

Contrary to popular belief, words do still mean things. Anyway!

To make the wagon, de Raadt found himself a used, low-mileage Model S 85 Performance.

It’s rear-wheel drive.

And it has 422 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, according to the listing.

His Model S wagon is based on a 2013 model.

But it has the updated grille from the 2016 facelift, which got rid of the fake grille from the early Model S.

It looked like this.

The body is made from aluminum.

There’s also the panoramic sunroof that came from the factory.

The car has something called “Bold Chrome.”

It’s a big strip of handcrafted chromed steel.

It flows from the car’s A-pillar to its C-pillar.

It’s almost like silvery eyeliner.

And works to add visual length to the profile.

There are also tasteful gold touches all over the place.

The inside uses light beige leather.

There are also contrasting black insets.

And when you open the glovebox, there’s matching green fabric inside.

The wheels are 21-inch turbine wheels.

There’s also air suspension.

The finished product was still named the Model SB, even if it didn’t end up being a shooting brake.

The Model SB has actually been tooling around for a while now.

It was first shown off at the Concours d’Élégance at Paleis Het Loo in June 2018.

Remember June 2018?

That was approximately 3,218 years ago.

Cool as it is, this isn’t the only Tesla Model S station wagon in the world.

There’s also a blue one that was built in England.

But it’s definitely something I’d like Tesla to look into more.

Wagons are cool!

They have the sporty silhouette of a sleek sedan.

But with more practicality.

And there are very few wagons out on the market right now.

You’d have an EV and a wagon.

How neat would that be?

It’s not clear why de Raadt is selling his Model SB.

The listing even says it wasn’t his goal to sell the car.

But it also notes, “life is an undefined path and some are just following their bliss.” Bless!