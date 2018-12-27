A Tesla Model X split in two and caught on fire after hitting a tree in New Hampshire

caption Photos from the rural road show a massive fireball as well as a chunk of the vehicle that’s nearly unidentifiable. source WMUR

Speed was a factor in the crash of a Tesla Model X that sent three teenagers to the hospital, police said.

The Tesla Model X hit a tree in southern New Hampshire before splitting in two and catching on fire.

One passenger sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the accident report, and was transported to a UMass hospital.

Despite some headline-making fires, the Tesla Model X has a near-perfect safety rating.

Three teenagers were injured after driving a 2017 Tesla Model X off the road and into a tree in southern New Hampshire on Wednesday, according to state police.

Speed was likely a factor, according to the accident report, and caused the car to split in two and catch fire after impact. The driver and one passenger were taken to a community hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” while the third passenger was taken to Mass Worcester Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NEW: 3 teenagers hurt, one critically, when 2017 Tesla Model X crashed into a tree in Rindge, New Hampshire, split in 2 and caught fire. Pictures courtesy Michelle Barnhart #WBZ pic.twitter.com/FhroaG6xbH — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) December 27, 2018

Photos from the rural road show a massive fireball as well as a chunk of the vehicle that’s nearly unidentifiable due to the damage. It’s not clear if Autopilot was installed on the vehicle or if it was in use at the time.

3 Teens Injured After Tesla Split In Two During Fiery NH Crash https://t.co/Lp7sh0GW59 pic.twitter.com/Rk7LzGp476 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) December 27, 2018

Despite some headline-making fires, Tesla’s Model X is one of the safest vehicles on the road, according to the US government as well as third-party testers.

Rindge PD and state police said the make and model of the car, which they wouldn't describe beyond "a hybrid type vehicle," were a fire hazard. A fire was put out after first responders arrived, and the vehicle appears to be a Tesla. pic.twitter.com/CHlDeObgOo — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) December 27, 2018

A Tesla spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

