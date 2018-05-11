Tesla may have revealed part of the Model Y in a video

caption A video Tesla released on Wednesday may have given a brief look at the Model Y. source YouTube / Tesla

Tesla released a video on Wednesday that may have given a brief look at the company’s upcoming Model Y crossover.

About 15 seconds in, the video cuts to a shot of a white vehicle that is mostly covered by a sheet, though a small portion of the vehicle’s side and rear segments is visible.

The vehicle may be the Model Y, which, Musk said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call in May, Tesla will begin producing in about 24 months.

The video, titled “Tesla 2018,” was posted to the company’s YouTube profile and appears to show some of the projects the company plans to work on over the next few years. CEO Elon Musk called it the “Tesla quarterly all-hands video” on Twitter.

About 15 seconds in, the video cuts to a shot of a white vehicle that is mostly covered by a sheet, though a small portion of the vehicle’s side and rear segments is visible. The vehicle may be the Model Y, which, Musk said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call in May, Tesla will begin producing in about 24 months. During the call, Musk said the vehicle will be “incredible from a manufacturing standpoint.”

“I think Model Y is going to be a manufacturing revolution,” he said.

Musk also said the Model Y’s “design and production system” will be “dramatically better” than those the company used for the Model 3 mass-market sedan. Since Tesla unveiled the Model 3 in July, the company has failed to meet its production goals for the vehicle, though the company produced over four times the amount of Model 3 vehicles during the first quarter as it did during the fourth quarter of 2017. Musk has said Tesla will make the Model Y in a new factory it plans to build in the coming years.

The “Tesla 2018” video also contained footage of the company’s upcoming Roadster sports car. The video shows a segment of the vehicle’s interior, which features a u-shaped steering wheel and a slimmer touchscreen than the ones used in other Tesla vehicles. Tesla unveiled the new Roadster in November and said the vehicle will arrive in 2020.

Also seen in the video are the Semi, the electric semi truck Tesla will begin producing in 2019, and the Powerpack batteries Tesla has used for large-scale energy storage projects in California and Australia.

The video follows a controversial earnings call, during which Musk refused to answer what he called “boring, bonehead,” questions from Wall Street analysts, a move that shocked observers. Two days after the call, Musk criticized the two questions he rejected but said he should have answered them.

“Once they were on the call, I should have answered their questions live. It was foolish of me to ignore them,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.