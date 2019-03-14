Tesla is about to reveal the Model Y — here’s how much it could cost

Tesla will unveil its upcoming Model Y crossover SUV on Thursday.

The automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, has said the vehicle will be about 10% more expensive than Tesla‘s Model 3 sedan, which starts at $35,000, though he has not specified whether the 10% premium will apply to multiple trims or just the base model.

Predictions from three analysts would give the Model Y a price range of around $40,000 to $85,000.

Financial and automotive analysts have made predictions about the Model Y’s price range ahead of its unveiling. Here’s what three have said:

Goldman Sachs said in a note to investors on Wednesday that it expects each Model Y trim will cost about $5,000 more than the corresponding Model 3 trim. If the Model Y has as many trims as the Model 3, they would start at the following prices, according to Goldman Sachs: $40,000, $42,000, $45,000, $48,000, $50,000, and $61,000.

Daniel Ives, a managing director at Wedbush Securities, said in a Wednesday note that he expected the Model Y’s price range to fall “in the high $30K to $50K range.”

The market research firm JD Power said in a Wednesday report that it expects the Model Y to cost between $45,000 and $85,000.

The Model Y will be Tesla’s second SUV, after the Model X. Musk has said it will share about 75% its parts with the Model 3 while being about 10% larger than the Model 3. Internal Tesla documents reviewed by Business Insider said the Model Y would have some features absent from the Model 3, like a third row of seats, an IP Riser, and a center console riser.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.