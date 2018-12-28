Tesla names Oracle founder Larry Ellison to board as part of SEC settlement

caption Larry Ellison co-founded Oracle in 1977. source Kimberly White/Getty Images

Tesla on Friday said it has named Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Walgreens executive Kathleen Thompson-Wilson as directors, fulfilling the another of its promises stemming from a $20 million settlement with US regulators in September.

The two new board members come about six weeks after Tesla announced Robyn Denholm would take over as chairman from CEO Elon Musk in early November. The appointments are retroactively effective on Thursday, December 27th, the company said.

“In conducting a widespread search over the last few months, we sought to add independent directors with skills that would complement the current board’s experience,” the board said in a press release. “In Larry and Kathleen, we have added a preeminent entrepreneur and a human resources leader, both of whom have a passion for sustainable energy.”

Thompson-Wilson spent 17 years at Kellogg and currently an executive vice president and global human resources officer at Walgreens-Boots Alliance. She also serves on the boards of Ashland Inc, a chemicals company, and Vulcan Materials, a construction company.

Ellison is a “big believer” in Tesla’s mission, the company said, having bought 3 million shares of the company earlier this year. The philanthropist has been outspoken in his support of Musk and the proliferation of clean-energy innovations across the world, including on his personal island in Hawaii.

Wall street was optimistic about the appointments, with shares of Tesla spiked as much as 3.9% in early trading Friday following the announcement. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said the news was another “key step forward” for Tesla and Musk.

“Mr. Ellison is a founder of one of the most successful technology stalwarts in the world in Oracle and helped build the company from the ground up,” he said in a note to clients Friday. “Having him on the Board will be an asset for Tesla and Musk in our opinion and also could help channel Musk’s energy and passion into positives going forward thus moving further away from the “going private tweetstorm” from a few months ago, which continues to be a lingering overhang on the name.”

