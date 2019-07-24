Tesla quietly opened 25 new stores and service centers last quarter after abandoning plans to shutter most of them

caption People walk past a Tesla store in Washington, DC on March 4, 2019. source ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Tesla is opening stores at a quickening pace following its decision to keep some locations open earlier this year.

In March, the company shocked employees by announcing it would shutter most of its showrooms.

The company’s second-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, sending its shares lower by as much as 10%.

Tesla opened 25 new stores and service center locations in the second quarter of 2019, the company said in its earnings release Wednesday.

The number is especially large given this is the first quarter since the company announced plans to shutter most of its stores, before reversing course.

New locations include a showroom in London’s posh Westfield shopping center; Warwick, Rhode Island; and an upgraded showroom in Santa Monica near its current store location there, among others.

The total number of store and service locations now stands at 402, up from 346 a year ago.

Tesla Store opening at Westfield Mall London pic.twitter.com/S56vS5CLOw — Vivian Okoy (@vivvchy) July 9, 2019

“As our fleet continues to grow, our service and Supercharger capacity continues to expand,” the company said in a letter to shareholders. “In Q2, we added 101 vehicles to our Mobile Service fleet and opened 25 new store and service locations. While our customer fleet size has doubled in the past 12 months, our service losses remained stable year-on-year and service wait times have improved considerably.”

In an email to employees at the time of the reversed plans for retail locations, Elon Musk said stores with high traffic and sales would be prioritized.

“This is analogous to seeds on barren ground,” Musk said in the email. “There is no reasonable way to justify keeping such stores open.”

Shares of Tesla fell more than 10% in after-hours trading following the earnings release, which fell short of Wall Street estimates. You can read the full story here.

