Tesla owners are complaining that they were locked out of their cars and left ‘stranded’ after the app stopped working

Tesla owners are complaining on Twitter that they were locked out of their cars and left stranded after its app stopped working.

One of Tesla’s selling features is that you can use the app to unlock your car, you don’t need to travel with the key. However, if you don’t have the key card or key fob and you’re logged out of the app, you have to wait.

Some drivers tweeted screenshots of the app, which showed a warning message that said: “Temporary Maintenance. Please try again later.”

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The panicked drivers took to Twitter to complain and tweeted at Tesla and Elon Musk to ask what is going on:

@Tesla your server is down for maintenance and we’re locked out of the car. What’s your ETA? — Melissa Chan (@melissachanhk) September 2, 2019

@Tesla @elonmusk

I am locked out of my car with my wallet inside. App signed off removing vehicle and won't login saying no products associated with account. Any help?? — Bhaskar paladugu (@Bhaskar_Paladug) September 3, 2019

@Tesla @elonmusk i am locked out of my car and been on hold now for 12 minutes. Why is it so difficult to talk to a Tesla trained human for support? — briango (@briango) September 3, 2019

Currently locked out of a rental Model S, fob is inside the car. No app because it’s a rental…the employees at National Car Rental have no clue what to do. Suggestions? Help please…have work in the AM and really want to go home. SOS — Noelia (@SweetNoeliaCake) August 26, 2019

Is the @tesla mobile app down for anyone else? Can't connect. Can't sign in. — Don Burke (@doyendon) September 2, 2019

Help! I'm stranded! I don't know wtf…My @Tesla app isn't working all of a sudden. I don't have my keycards on me (stuck at a dinner party), and I can't get any help or roadside assistance bc of the holiday. Looked online and looks like others are effected. Help @elonmusk! — liziculous (@liziculous) September 3, 2019

@Tesla – Of all days to do maintenance on the app, you pick Labor Day evening !? pic.twitter.com/1gN5gV6w4X — Adarsh Joseph (@thereal_adarsh) September 3, 2019

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Several Tesla owners have since written on Twitter that the app is now back up and running for them.

