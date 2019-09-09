Elon Musk says Tesla’s pickup truck is now delayed until November

caption Elon Musk showed off a rendering of the pickup truck at an event unveiling Tesla’s semi in 2017. source Tesla

Tesla‘s pickup truck will likely be unveiled in November, CEO Elon Musk said Monday.

That’s later than previously expected arrival times for the truck, which Musk has talked about for years.

Musk previously said a prototype “might” be here by 2019, but that full production would follow the Model Y, which has yet to be built.

Tesla’s long-awaited electric pickup could arrive in November, CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend, bringing to public eye a vehicle talked about for more than six years.

“November most likely,” the billionaire said in response to a question from a Tesla investor on Twitter. Previously, Musk has hinted that the prototype could arrive over the summer of 2019, or October.

November most likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2019

In an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” last year, Musk said he was “dying to make a pickup truck so bad,” and said a prototype might be unveiled in 2019. November would meet that goal. Full production, however, could take even longer to reach, given Tesla’s previous issues with ramping production of other models.

However, Musk has also said that the truck will arrive after the Model Y. Preorders are open for the small crossover SUV, but Tesla’s website says production is not expected to begin until late 2020.

Other details about the forthcoming pickup truck that have trickled out in past years include a price point below $50,000, dual-motor all-wheel drive, “crazy torque,” and an adjustable suspension.