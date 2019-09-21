Tesla is gearing up to officially challenge Porsche at the legendary Nürburgring race track. These are the cars the Model S would have to beat to set the all-time record.

- source
- A Porsche Taycan Turbo prototype set a record in August for the fastest lap at the Nürburgring race track by a four-door electric car at seven minutes and 42 seconds.
- Tesla CEO Musk has suggested that the electric-car maker will at some point attempt to break that record with its Model S sedan. A Model S “Plaid” prototype drove on the track this week, clocking an unofficial time of about seven minutes and 20 seconds, according to Tesla.
- The Taycan Turbo’s lap time is still a ways off from the all-time record, set last year by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo.
According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the electric-car maker wants to take on Porsche at the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife race track in Germany.
These are the best Nürburgring lap times from vehicles in six categories, according to the race track’s website.
Prototype: 1. Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo
Lap time: 5:19:55
Date: June 29, 2018
2. Volkswagen ID.R
Lap time: 6:05:34
Date: June 3, 2019
3. Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept
Lap time: 7:20:14
Date: August 19, 2019
Sports car: Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR
Lap time: 6:44:75
Date: October 25, 2018
Mid-range car: Jaguar XE SV Project 8
Lap time: 7:23:16
Date: July 8, 2019
Executive car: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+
Lap time: 7:30:11
Date: October 15, 2018
Compact car: Renault Megane R.S. Trophy-R
Lap time: 7:45:39
Date: April 5, 2019
SUV, off-road vehicle, van, or pick-up: Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+
Lap time: 7:54:40
Date: November 6, 2018
