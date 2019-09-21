Tesla is gearing up to officially challenge Porsche at the legendary Nürburgring race track. These are the cars the Model S would have to beat to set the all-time record.

caption The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo holds the record for the fastest lap time at the Nürburgring race track. source Porsche

A Porsche Taycan Turbo prototype set a record in August for the fastest lap at the Nürburgring race track by a four-door electric car at seven minutes and 42 seconds.

Tesla CEO Musk has suggested that the electric-car maker will at some point attempt to break that record with its Model S sedan. A Model S “Plaid” prototype drove on the track this week, clocking an unofficial time of about seven minutes and 20 seconds, according to Tesla.

The Taycan Turbo’s lap time is still a ways off from the all-time record, set last year by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the electric-car maker wants to take on Porsche at the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife race track in Germany.

A Porsche Taycan Turbo prototype set a record in August for the fastest lap by a four-door electric car at seven minutes and 42 seconds. Musk has suggested that Tesla will at some point attempt to break that record with its Model S sedan.

A Model S “Plaid” prototype drove on the track this week, clocking an unofficial time of about seven minutes and 20 seconds, according to Tesla.

Read more: Elon Musk says he wants to put a Tesla Model S on the legendary Nürburgring race track in Germany. Here’s what that’s all about.

The Taycan Turbo’s lap time is still a ways off from the all-time record, set last year by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo.

These are the best Nürburgring lap times from vehicles in six categories, according to the race track’s website.

Prototype: 1. Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo

caption Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo. source Porsche

Lap time: 5:19:55

Date: June 29, 2018

2. Volkswagen ID.R

caption Volkswagen ID.R. source Volkswagen

Lap time: 6:05:34

Date: June 3, 2019

3. Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept

caption Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept. source Cyan Racing

Lap time: 7:20:14

Date: August 19, 2019

Sports car: Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR

caption Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR. source Porsche

Lap time: 6:44:75

Date: October 25, 2018

See also: Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22.

Mid-range car: Jaguar XE SV Project 8

caption Jaguar XE SV Project 8. source Jaguar

Lap time: 7:23:16

Date: July 8, 2019

Executive car: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+

caption Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+. source Daimler

Lap time: 7:30:11

Date: October 15, 2018

Compact car: Renault Megane R.S. Trophy-R

caption Renault Megane R.S. Trophy-R. source Renault

Lap time: 7:45:39

Date: April 5, 2019

SUV, off-road vehicle, van, or pick-up: Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+

caption Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+. source Daimler

Lap time: 7:54:40

Date: November 6, 2018