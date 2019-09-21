Tesla is gearing up to officially challenge Porsche at the legendary Nürburgring race track. These are the cars the Model S would have to beat to set the all-time record.

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo holds the record for the fastest lap time at the Nürburgring race track.

Porsche

  • A Porsche Taycan Turbo prototype set a record in August for the fastest lap at the Nürburgring race track by a four-door electric car at seven minutes and 42 seconds.
  • Tesla CEO Musk has suggested that the electric-car maker will at some point attempt to break that record with its Model S sedan. A Model S “Plaid” prototype drove on the track this week, clocking an unofficial time of about seven minutes and 20 seconds, according to Tesla.
According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the electric-car maker wants to take on Porsche at the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife race track in Germany.

A Porsche Taycan Turbo prototype set a record in August for the fastest lap by a four-door electric car at seven minutes and 42 seconds. Musk has suggested that Tesla will at some point attempt to break that record with its Model S sedan.

A Model S “Plaid” prototype drove on the track this week, clocking an unofficial time of about seven minutes and 20 seconds, according to Tesla.

Read more: Elon Musk says he wants to put a Tesla Model S on the legendary Nürburgring race track in Germany. Here’s what that’s all about.

The Taycan Turbo’s lap time is still a ways off from the all-time record, set last year by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo.

These are the best Nürburgring lap times from vehicles in six categories, according to the race track’s website.

Prototype: 1. Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo

The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo holds the record for the fastest lap time at the Nürburgring race track.

Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo.
Porsche

Lap time: 5:19:55

Date: June 29, 2018

2. Volkswagen ID.R

Volkswagen ID.R.
Volkswagen

Lap time: 6:05:34

Date: June 3, 2019

3. Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept

Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept.
Cyan Racing

Lap time: 7:20:14

Date: August 19, 2019

Sports car: Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR.
Porsche

Lap time: 6:44:75

Date: October 25, 2018

Mid-range car: Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Jaguar XE SV Project 8.
Jaguar

Lap time: 7:23:16

Date: July 8, 2019

Executive car: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+.
Daimler

Lap time: 7:30:11

Date: October 15, 2018

Compact car: Renault Megane R.S. Trophy-R

Renault Megane R.S. Trophy-R.
Renault

Lap time: 7:45:39

Date: April 5, 2019

SUV, off-road vehicle, van, or pick-up: Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+.
Daimler

Lap time: 7:54:40

Date: November 6, 2018