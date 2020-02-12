Tesla is recalling 15,000 Model Xs because of a power steering issue

- source
- Tesla is recalling most of the Model X SUVs it built before October 2016.
- The recall was caused by a power-steering issue.
- The recall will affect 15,000 vehicles, Reuters reported.
Tesla is recalling most of the Model X SUVs it built before October 2016 due to an issue with their power steering, the electric-car maker said on its website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.