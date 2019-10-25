Tesla has recalled 89 of its Model 3 cars because they were missing an airbag warning sticker

caption Tesla’s Model 3 Received A 5-Star Crash Test Rating source IIHS / Business Insider

Tesla has recalled 89 of its Model 3 vehicles due to a warning sticker issue.

The National Highway Administration says the passenger side sun visor is missing an air bag warning label.

The recall is a tiny fraction of the Model 3’s that Tesla produced during the third quarter.

Tesla has recalled 89 of its Model 3 vehicles built earlier this year due to missing air bag warning labels on passenger-side sun visors.

The cars were built on August 23, 2019, the National Highway Administration said Friday, and Tesla notified customers about the issue in a courtesy email on October 9.

“A missing air bag warning label on the driver-side sun visor would not provide the required FMVSS No. 208 warning information to some occupants, which could increase their risk of injury.,” the agency said. “The passenger-side sun visors on affected vehicles have the airbag warning labels with the required warning information, and all Tesla vehicles are equipped with advanced airbags that sense the presence of a child in the front seat and suppress airbag deployment.”

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

This is the first time a Tesla Model 3 has been recalled, according to government data.

Tesla produced 96,155 Model 3 vehicles in the third quarter of 2019.