Tesla is finally making a lower-cost Model 3

Tesla is introducing a lower-priced version of its Model 3 sedan.

The base price will be $45,000; it will cost about $35,000 in California after federal and state tax rebates.

The company has long promised the Model 3 would be its vehicle for the masses, but it originally focused on building premium versions of the car while it struggled to ramp up factory production.

The company has relased and is taking orders for a “lower cost, mid-range” version of its mass-production vehicle, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday on Twitter. The base price will be $45,000. But in California, it will cost $35,000 after federal and state tax rebates, Musk said.

Tesla expects to begin deliveries in about four months, a company representative said.

The biggest difference between the lower priced Model 3 and the premium “long-range” version is the expected mileage. The least expensive version can travel 260 miles on a full charge, according to Tesla. Long-range versions can reach 310 miles, the automaker says.

Just released lower cost, mid-range Tesla Model 3 & super simple new order page https://t.co/cz0TQn7IOZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018

Costs $35k after federal & state tax rebates in California, but true cost of ownership is closer to $31k after gas savings — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018

Musk said Tesla has set up a new web page to take orders for the lower priced Model 3. On that page, customers can choose one of three versions of the Model 3 – the top-of-the-line performance version, the long-range battery one, and the new midrange battery variant.

caption Tesla’s new Model 3 order page. source Tesla

To date, the company had only been offering more expensive versions of the car. The Model 3 Performance, for example, has a base price of $64,000 before any options are added – and that’s before the tax incentives, but it also doesn’t include features like the company’s “Autopilot” driver-assist system, which many customers choose to add on.

Tesla still isn’t making the Model 3 for the masses

Tesla originally touted the Model 3 as the car it would mass produce and price for mainstream consumers after first producing luxury vehicles in the Model S and Model X. That promise helped it lure in more than 400,000 pre-orders for the vehicle. But Tesla has struggled to ramp up production on the Model 3 and initially focused on making the higher end versions.

Even the new version, though, doesn’t fulfill the company’s promises. Musk has said that the company plans to offer a version of the car that will have a base price of just $35,000 before any tax incentives. Although he’s promised that Model 3 will be out by the end of this year, some car industry experts are dubious he’ll deliver.

Hitting that price target is important, because the federal tax incentives – worth up to $7,500 per car – are due to start dwindling in January. When they do, the amount customers will effectively pay for a Model 3 will much be closer to the list price of the vehicle.

The new mid-range version of the Model 3 has a single rear-wheel drive motor and a battery pack that will go around 260 miles on a charge. The performance and long-range versions each have dual all-wheel drive motors and battery packs that will go some 310 miles on a charge.

