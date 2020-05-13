Tesla is reportedly reopening its Nevada Gigafactory after it went against local rules to restart production in California

Tesla has fully reopened its Nevada factory just days after CEO Elon Musk confirmed that it opened a California plant against local rules, according to The Verge.

The company has reportedly told Nevada staff that they can stay home if they don’t feel comfortable returning to work, but may not receive unemployment benefits.

Nevada recently began its “Phase One” reopening plan, which allows some businesses like restaurants and retailers to reopen with restrictions.

The plan to resume full production at Tesla’s Nevada factory marks a departure from the company’s previous remarks, when it reportedly told workers last week that its Gigafactory in Nevada only begun limited production, as CNBC reported.

Valerie Workman, Tesla’s North American human resources boss, reportedly sent an email to Nevada Gigafactory staff on Monday about returning to work and the safety measures that the company is implementing. Such protocols include stocking company shuttles with personal protective equipment and running additional shuttles, reports The Verge.

Employees were also reportedly told that they could stay home if they feel unsafe returning to work, but that they may not receive unemployment benefits since the furlough at the Nevada plant has ended, says the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The Nevada reopening comes just after Musk acknowledged on Monday that Tesla had broken local rules by resuming production at its factory in Fremont, California. “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules,” the Tesla CEO wrote in a tweet. “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

Nevada began its “Phase One” reopening plan on May 9, which allows certain businesses to reopen with restrictions. Such establishments include restaurants, retailers, malls, barbershops and salons, and bars that serve food. Businesses that remain closed in Nevada include movie theaters, racetracks zoos, bars and nightclubs without a license to serve food, public pools, and bowling alleys among others.

Business Insider has reached out to Nevada’s Health Response Center for more information about whether Tesla’s factory reopening is covered under the “Phase One” reopening plan and will update this story accordingly.

Officials from Alameda County, where the California plant is located, said in a press release on Monday that they’re aware Tesla has reopened its factory. They’ve also “continued to collaborate in good faith with Tesla” on a plan for reopening the plant that “ensures the safety of their thousands of employees and the communities in which they live and work,” according to the release.

President Donald Trump also supported Musk’s decision, writing on Twitter on Tuesday that California should let the electric car maker open its plant immediately.