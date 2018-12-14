Tesla has reportedly lowered the price of the Model S and Model X in China following scheduled tariff decreases

- source
- Tesla
- Tesla has lowered the price of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in China after the country temporarily lowered some tariffs on cars imported from the US, CNBC reports.
- Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- The Chinese government will temporarily remove 25% tariffs on 144 US vehicle and auto parts and 5% tariffs on 67 auto-related items between January 1 and March 31, Reuters reports.
- China has also reportedly decided to lower tariffs on some cars and auto parts from 40% to 15%.
For Chinese customers, the Model S starts at around $107,000, while the Model X starts at around $115,000, according to Tesla’s Chinese website. For US customers, the Model S starts at $78,000 and the Model X starts at $84,000.
