The Tesla rival NIO will lay off just over 20% of its workers after reporting another big loss

The Chinese electric-vehicle startup NIO will lay off just over 20% of its workforce, the company said on Tuesday.

The announcement came in the company’s second-quarter earnings release, in which it reported a net loss of $478.6 million on revenue of $219.7 million.

Vehicle deliveries slowed during the second quarter, falling to 3,553 from 3,989 in the first quarter despite the company’s introduction of its ES6 crossover SUV in June.

NIO’s stock price has fallen by over 60% since it began listing its shares on US exchanges in September 2018, as of Tuesday morning.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Chinese electric-vehicle startup NIO will lay off just over 20% of its workforce, the company said on Tuesday.

The announcement came in the company’s second-quarter earnings release, in which it reported a net loss of $478.6 million on revenue of $219.7 million. The company’s second-quarter net loss was 25.2% greater than in the first quarter and 83.1% greater than during the second quarter of 2018. NIO said in a separate press release that it would cancel its second-quarter earnings call.

Read more: Angry shareholders accused Elon Musk of using Tesla and SpaceX to bail out his cousins’ solar company for $2.6 billion

Vehicle deliveries slowed during the second quarter, falling to 3,553 from 3,989 in the first quarter despite the company’s introduction of its ES6 crossover SUV in June. After delivering 837 vehicles in June, deliveries jumped to 1,943 in August.

By the end of the third quarter, NIO expects to reduce its global workforce to around 7,800 from over 9,900 in January. The company had cut its US workforce twice earlier this year. The latest round of cuts amount to 21% of its roster.

See also: Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22.

NIO’s financial struggles come as auto sales in China, the world’s largest passenger-vehicle market, declined over 12% during the first half this year, following the country’s first annual auto-sales decrease since 1990. China’s government has also cut subsidies for electric vehicles.

NIO’s stock price has fallen by over 60% since it began listing its shares on US exchanges in September 2018, as of Tuesday morning. Earlier this year, the company recalled 4,803 ES8 SUVs following reports of three vehicles catching fire.

Are you a current or former NIO employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.