A woman in Arizona stole a Tesla, but it ran out of battery as she tried to make her escape

caption The Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

A woman in Arizona stole a Tesla vehicle on Sunday, but was caught after it ran out of battery, the Payson Roundup reported.

The publication did not specify which model the woman took.

Once the vehicle ran out of battery, authorities had to break its windows to remove the suspect, according to the Payson Roundup’s report.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A woman in Arizona stole a Tesla vehicle on Sunday, but was caught after it ran out of battery, the Payson Roundup reported. The publication did not specify which model the woman took.

Local authorities were reportedly unable to stop the vehicle using spike strips, which are designed to puncture a vehicle’s tires. Once the vehicle ran out of battery, authorities had to break its windows to remove the suspect, according to the Payson Roundup’s report.

Read more: A Tesla Model S or Model X is way less likely to get stolen than a Chevy Silverado or Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The suspect was reportedly arrested on charges of theft, criminal damage, failing to yield to law-enforcement vehicles, aggravated driving under the influence, and two counts of failing to appear in court for an arrest warrant.

The Payson Police Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

On August 1, the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) released its lists of the vehicles that are the most and least likely to be stolen, based on insurance-claim data for vehicles from model years 2016 through 2018. Tesla’s Model S sedan and Model X SUV had the second and third-lowest theft rates, respectively, after the BMW 3-Series sedan.

According to the HLDI, the low theft rates for the Model S and Model X may have resulted in part from the fact that electric vehicles tend to be parked in or near a garage so they can be charged. Electric vehicles in general are less likely to be stolen than gas-powered vehicles, the HLDI said.

Read the Payson Roundup’s full story here »

Have you worked for Tesla? Do you have a story to share? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.