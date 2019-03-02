Tesla customers can now pay up to $200,000 to reserve the electric Semi truck on the company’s website

caption The Tesla Semi. source Alexis Georgeson/Tesla

Tesla is allowing customers to reserve its upcoming electric semi-truck, the Semi, on its website.

A reservation for the standard version of the Semi costs $20,000, while a reservation for the “founders series” version costs $200,000.

Tesla says on its website that it expects the standard Semi to start at around $150,000 and the founders series version to cost around $200,000.

Tesla plans to begin production for the Semi in 2020.

Tesla is allowing customers to reserve its upcoming electric semi-truck, the Semi, on its website.

A reservation for the standard version of the Semi costs $20,000, while a reservation for the “founders series” version costs $200,000. Tesla says on its website that it expects the standard Semi to start at around $150,000 and the founders series version to cost around $200,000.

Tesla has received Semi reservations from corporate customers like Pepsi, Walmart, and Anheuser-Busch.

Read more: MUSK FILES HIS DEFENSE: Says SEC seeks to violate his First Amendment rights and its filing ‘smacks of retaliation and censorship’

Tesla plans to begin production if the Semi in 2020. The vehicle will have a maximum range of 500 miles and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 20 seconds when carrying 80,000 pounds of cargo, Tesla says. The automaker has also said the truck will have an innovative cabin design and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in five seconds without cargo.

Musk has said the Semi’s specs will ultimately exceed those the company has disclosed, though some in the trucking industry have cast doubt on Tesla’s ability to deliver on the vehicle’s stated capabilities. In 2018, Martin Daum, the head of Daimler’s truck and bus division, suggested to Bloomberg that the truck’s range would defy the laws of physics.

When asked about Daum’s evaluation during a 2018 Tesla earnings call, Musk questioned Daum’s knowledge of physics.

“He doesn’t know much about physics. I know him. I’d be happy to engage in a physics discussion with him,” Musk said.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.