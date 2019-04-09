caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Karl Wagner, Tesla‘s senior director of global security, has left the company, Wagner said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“Elon Musk is a visionary and Tesla employees second only to the shadow warriors of the CIA in ingenuity, courage, and perseverance. As I move to the next phase of my professional life, I’m proud and honored to have worked alongside them,” Wagner said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wagner worked in the United States Intelligence Community, including the Central Intelligence Agency, before joining Tesla in 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. The profile does not specify his next role, though it says he founded a consulting firm, Eastern Sky Technologies, in January 2018.

Tesla’s security division has come under scrutiny during the past year, as two of the company’s former security employees have filed whistleblowing tips with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that Tesla hacked employee devices and did not disclose to shareholders the theft of raw materials.

Tesla has denied the former security employees’ claims.

The company is known for a high rate of turnover among executives and senior-level employees. This year, Tesla has lost its CFO, vice president of global recruiting, and general counsel.

Have you worked for Tesla? Do you have a story to share?