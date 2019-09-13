A new Tesla service center was temporarily shut down after it reportedly failed to get a building inspection

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Joe Skipper / Reuters

A new Tesla service center in Henrietta, New York, was temporarily shut down by the city’s building inspector after failing to get an inspection, the ABC News affiliate WHAM-TV reported. The facility reopened on Thursday, a Tesla representative told Business Insider.

The service center first opened on Wednesday morning but was closed by Henrietta’s building inspector that afternoon, according to WHAM-TV’s report. Henrietta town supervisor Steve Shultz told WHAM-TV the electric-car maker had to complete “a number of inspections” among other business to satisfy the city’s requirements.

While Tesla had a permit to operate a service center in the building, it needed to receive approval for its fire-suppression system, WHAM reported.

“They were approved for car service as long as they don’t deviate from what they were previously approved,” Schultz told WHAM.

The Tesla representative said the electric-car maker had previously received a special-use permit for the building and described the issue that led to the service center’s temporary closing as a minor administrative manner.

Shultz and Henrietta’s building and fire prevention department did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

This story has been updated.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.