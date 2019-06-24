Tesla is addressing one of its customers’ biggest complaints by starting to do collision repairs through its service centers and mobile service fleet

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk said vehicle service was his top priority for the first quarter of this year. source Tesla

Tesla has started performing collision repairs at its service centers and through its mobile service fleet.

Tesla will repair “paint scuffs and scratches” and “minor dents,” and replace bumpers, fenders, doors, side mirrors, and other “bolt-on” parts, the electric-car maker said in an email to customers.

Since the release of Tesla’s Model 3 sedan in 2017, some customers have complained about long waits for repairs at company-run service centers and third-party body shops.

During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January, CEO Elon Musk said improving its service operation in North America was his “number one” priority for the first quarter.

Since the release of Tesla’s Model 3 sedan in 2017, some customers have complained about long waits for repairs at company-run service centers and third-party body shops. During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January, CEO Elon Musk said improving its service operation in North America was his “number one” priority for the first quarter.

Musk said at the time that the company’s plans included performing body repairs at its service centers, as well as allowing customers to make service appointments through an app, picking up and dropping off customer vehicles before and after service appointments, and stocking replacement parts at service centers.

Tesla customers can now schedule service appointments through an app, according to the company’s website. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it had begun picking up and dropping off vehicles or stocking parts at service centers.

In May, Tesla announced that its vehicles can determine which parts need to be replaced and order new ones.

Have you worked for Tesla? Do you have a story to share? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.