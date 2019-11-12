GrubHub and Uber have beaten out Tesla as the most profitable short bets this year. Here are the top 10 most lucrative shorts in the US.

source Reuters

GrubHub and Uber are the most lucrative short bets so far this year, according to data from S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm.

The stocks became the most profitable shorts of 2019 after selloffs, unseating Tesla as the most profitable short. Tesla also saw a strong gain late in October.

Here are the top 10 most profitable short trades this year.

Tesla has finally been overtaken by GrubHub and Uber.

GrubHub and Uber at the end of October officially rose to the top of the list of the most profitable shorts of 2019, according to data from financial-analytics provider S3 Partners. Tesla took the top spot in August, according to Bloomberg.

As of November 12, GrubHub short-sellers had mark-to-market gains of around $810 million, data from S3 show. Uber, in second place on the list, has $660 million in mark-to-market gains as of November 12.

GrubHub rose to the top of the profitable short bets list after a disastrous third-quarter earnings release sent the stock tumbling as much as 42%. During that single day, GrubHub short-sellers made as much as $504 million when the stock plummeted.

Uber shares have been trending down since the company’s IPO in May. Though their price increased slightly in October, the company gained the second-place spot on Tesla’s sudden rise late in the month.

In early November, multiple events weighed on shares and led to more gains for short-sellers. First, the company reported disappointing third-quarter earnings that sent shares down more than 7%.

Just a few days later, Uber’s post-initial public offering lockup period expired, which meant that millions of shares suddenly became eligible to trade. That sent the stock price down another 8%, and brought the company to its lowest valuation since it was privately held in 2015.

Tesla, on the other hand, recently broke free of a months-long slump when its third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations, sending shares up as much as 20%. That pushed short-seller returns deeper into the red. As of November 12, Tesla shorts have $963 million in mark-to-market losses year to date, S3 said.

Since, Tesla stock has continued to rally, and it is now up more than 36% from its pre-earnings stock price. In 2020, the company could return to growth and see the stock surge to a new all-time high, according to a recent report from Jefferies.

Here are the top 10 most profitable short trades according to data from S3 Partners, ranked from least to most profitable.

10. Pfizer

Ticker: PFE

Market capitalization: Mega

Average short interest: $2.7 billion

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$7 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $402 million

9. Mallinckrodt Plc

Ticker: MNK

Market capitalization: Micro

Average short interest: $348 million

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$1.5 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $452 million

8. Nio Inc.

Ticker: NIO

Market capitalization: Small

Average short interest: $434 million

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$95 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $475 million

7. Lyft

source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ticker: LYFT

Market capitalization: Large

Average short interest: $1 billion

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$64 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $499 million

6. Occidental Petroleum

caption Oil rig pumpjacks, also known as thirsty birds, extract crude from the Wilmington Field oil deposits area where Tidelands Oil Production Company, which is owned by Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy), operates near Long Beach, California July 30, 2013. Occidental Petroleum posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower oil prices in the Middle East and North Africa, where the fourth-largest U.S. oil company is considering an exit. source REUTERS/David McNew

Ticker: OXY

Market capitalization: Large

Average short interest: $1.1 billion

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$3 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $507 million

5. Macy’s

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Ticker: M

Market Capitalization: Mid

Average short interest: $1 billion

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$2.6 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $536 million

4. PG&E Corp

caption FILE PHOTO: Electricity poles are seen near PGE Turow Power Station in Bogatynia source Reuters

Ticker: PCG

Market capitalization: Mid

Average short interest: $454 million

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$1.3 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $597 million

3. DuPont De Nemours Inc.

caption FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A DuPont logo is pictured on the research center in Meyrin near Geneva source Reuters

Ticker: DD

Market capitalization: Large

Average short interest: $715 million

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$1.9 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $613 million

2. Uber Technologies

Ticker: UBER

Market capitalization: Large

Average short interest: $1.5 billion

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$28.3 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $660 million

1. GrubHub

caption GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney (C) applauds after ringing the opening bell before the company’s IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York April 4, 2014. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Ticker: GRUB

Market capitalization: Mid

Average short interest: $1.1 billion

Year-to-date stock borrow cost: -$3 million

Year-to-date mark-to-market return: $810 million

