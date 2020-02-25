Tesla is slapped with a downgrade from Jefferies on its sky-high valuation

On Tuesday, Philippe Houchois of Jefferies downgraded Tesla to “hold” from “buy” and raised his price target to $800 from $600.

Tesla just lost another bullish Wall Street analyst.

On Tuesday, Philippe Houchois of Jefferies downgraded his rating on the Elon Musk-led automaker to “hold” from “buy,” citing the company’s lofty market value after a record rally that’s sent shares up nearly 100% this year through Monday’s close.

“However convinced we are about the Tesla equity opportunity, we still need valuation to be grounded into some visibility on market size and potential profitability,” wrote Houchois.

Shares of Tesla fell as much as 5% Tuesday as the broader market continued a rapid selloff on mounting coronavirus fears.

Houchois raised his Tesla price target to $800 from $600, but lowered his rating on the equity pending “a clearer view on the upcoming battery business model.” The increased price target is based on discounted cash flow factoring in Tesla pursuing additional growth storage, generation, and selling batteries to third party OEMs, according to the note.

On the company’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings call at the end of January, CEO Musk told analysts that Tesla will focus on increasing its battery production capacity and lowering the cost of battery production.

“We have to make sure we get a very steep ramp in battery production and continue to improve the cost per kilowatt of the batteries. This is very fundamental and extremely difficult,” Musk said.

Musk also noted that Tesla plans to hold a Battery Day presentation for investors, which will most likely take place in April. There will be a lot riding on the presentation, as investors will be looking to gauge the addressable market Houchois wrote.

The company has demonstrated “a durable edge” over competitors and “appears to have reviewed competitive technologies in detail in addition to pursuing its own development,” according to the note. Jefferies estimates that the stationary market could be worth $90 billion by 2025, and could grow to $235 billion by 2030.

Tesla has a consensus price target of $519.79 and six “buy” ratings, 13 “hold” ratings, and 18 “sell” ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.