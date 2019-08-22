Tesla jumps after Volkswagen’s CEO reportedly says he would invest in the company if he could

Tesla shares rose than 2% in early Tuesday trading after a report from Manager Magazine said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess would invest in the company if he could, according to unidentified VW staff.

Tesla shares rose more than 2% in early trading Thursday after a report from Manager Magazine said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess would invest in the company if he could, citing unidentified VW staff.

The German automotive giant has the cash to invest in Elon Musk’s company if it wanted to, the magazine added. Manager Magazine noted it would be difficult to convince VW’s biggest shareholders, the Piech and Porsche families, to approve such an investment.

