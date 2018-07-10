Tesla is reportedly planning to build a plant in China that produces 500,000 vehicles a year

Tesla plans to build a plant in China capable of producing 500,000 vehicles a year, Bloomberg says.

The report comes a day after Electrek said the electric-car maker raised prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in China by more than $20,000 apiece.

Tesla shares were up more than 2% on Tuesday.

Bloomberg’s report, which cites people familiar with the plans, says Tesla will sign a memorandum of understanding with the local government in Shanghai.

Tesla has long been trying to work out a deal with local authorities for a plant in China. The carmaker held talks with Shanghai’s municipal government back in October to set up a factory in the region. CEO Elon Musk has said he hopes to begin producing cars in the country in 2020.

Tuesday’s developments come one day after the electric-vehicle-focused news website Electrek reported that the carmaker was raising the price of its Model S and Model X vehicles in China by more $20,000 apiece amid rising trade tensions with the US.

It’s been a roller-coaster year for Tesla shareholders. They’ve had to deal with concerns about the company’s cash supply as well as the “production hell” the automaker has gone through to try to meet its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week.

Tesla announced it finally hit its milestone at the end of June, prompting Musk to tell employees, “I think we just became a real car company.”

Tesla is expected to report a second-quarter loss of $2.76 a share on revenue of $4.1 billion on August 1, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shares were up about 7% this year through Monday.