Tesla has yet another biggest bull on Wall Street. Here’s why he thinks the stock could surge 57%.

source Tesla

Long-time Tesla bull Pierre Ferragu of New Street on Tuesday raised his price target on the automaker to $800, the new highest on Wall Street and roughly 57% higher than where shares traded at Friday’s close.

Shares of the electric-vehicle maker gained as much as 7% Tuesday.

Ferragu expects Tesla will sell as many as 3 million cars per year after 2025, and “discounted back to early 2021, we would see that fully priced with a stock in the $640-960 range. On that basis, we increase our target price to $800,” he wrote.

Watch Tesla trade live on Markets Insider.

Read more on Business Insider.

Long-time Tesla bull Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research on Tuesday boosted his Tesla price target to $800 from $530, once again making his price target of the automaker the highest on Wall Street.

Shares of Tesla gained as much as 7% in early trading Tuesday, continuing a rally that’s seen the stock surge more than 20% in just the first few weeks of January on solid fourth quarter 2019 vehicle delivery numbers and optimism around its Shanghai Gigafactory.

Ferragu increased his price target, sticking to his expectations that Tesla will sell 2 million to 3 million cars per year after 2025, like other premium brands and in line with BMW, according to the Tuesday note. That would justify a market capitalization of $230 billion to $350 billion, or roughly $1,200 to $2,000 per share.

“Discounted back to early 2021, we would see that fully priced with a stock in the $640-960 range. On that basis, we increase our target price to $800,” Ferragu wrote.

Over the last year and a half, three points of Ferragu’s thesis on Tesla have been validated, he wrote in the Tuesday note. “Tesla achieved 40% cost, range, performance improvement over the past 7 years,” Ferragu wrote. “Competition is lagging, and the best is yet to come.”

He also pointed out that demand for Teslas is strong and “trading up,” citing Model 3 sales in the US premium market and plans for expanding beyond.

In addition, the company is executing, “leading gross margins, cash flow positive, and a strong production capacity outlook with Shanghai ramping, Model Y production in Fremont scheduled this summer, and plans for a European factory in place,” he wrote.

While Ferragu didn’t expect the decline in Model S and X deliveries that was the “source of most disappointments and concerns in 2019,” he wrote that those issues have limited effect on his long-term perspective.

Ferragu expects that Tesla will remain volatile, and “God only knows what the next controversy will be.” Still, he expects a strong FCF beat next week when the company reports its fourth quarter 2019 earnings.

Ferragu initiated coverage of Tesla in May 2018 with a price target of $530, then the highest on Wall Street. He held the top spot among analysts covering the Elon Musk-led automaker until January, when Alexander Potter of Piper Jaffray raised his Tesla price target to $553, beating Ferragu’s.

Analysts are still largely bearish on Tesla. The company has a consensus price target of $357.92 and 10 “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and 16 “sell” ratings, according to Bloomberg data.

Tesla shares were also lifted in early trading Tuesday after the company released a statement saying that there is no “unintended acceleration” in its vehicles, and that a petition asking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to evaluate the allegations was brought on by a short-seller.

Tesla has gained 22% year-to-date through Friday’s close.