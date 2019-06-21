Tesla garners yet another price-target cut as one of its biggest bulls acknowledges he’s gotten the stock wrong

caption CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk attends an environmental conference at Astrup Fearnley Museum in Oslo, Norway April 21, 2016. source Scanpix/Heiko Junge/via REUTERS

A bullish Tesla analyst has cut his price target by $100, admitting he’s gotten the stock wrong.

Though Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois lowered his target, he’s maintaining a “buy” rating.

His report comes one day after Goldman Sachs cut its target for the fourth time this year.

Tesla bulls and bears alike don’t like to admit when they’re wrong, but the firm Jefferies has bucked the trend.

Philippe Houchois, an equity analyst at the firm who’s held onto a Tesla price target well above where the declining shares have traded this year, cut his target by $100 on Friday.

“We got it wrong so far this year but remain convinced there is significant value in Tesla,” Houchois told investors in a note following a visit to the company’s Fremont, California manufacturing plant.

He lowered his target to $300 from $400, suggesting he thinks the stock can still rally around 37% from here. This marks the second time he’s cut this year, after lowering his target to $400 from $450 in April. Houchois maintained his “buy” rating.

His report comes one day after a bearish Goldman Sachs analyst lowered his target on the stock for the fourth time this year. David Tamberrino’s report was notable as it came even after the stock had staged a rally in recent weeks.

Read more: Goldman Sachs lowers its Tesla price target for the 4th time this year and warns the second half of 2019 could get even worse

Tesla, long a battleground stock, has faced a barrage of critical analyst coverage in recent months as Wall Street frets over the electric-car maker’s demand prospects and its cash burn. The company also fell short of analysts’ earnings forecasts last quarter, and has seen a string of high-level departures this year.

Houchois ultimately cut his target and earnings estimates as he expects “volatile” financial results in the coming quarters. But, like many of his fellow Tesla bulls, Houchois is not concerned about demand for Tesla’s electric cars.

“Fresh from a visit of Fremont, we feel confident demand concern is excessive and industrial efficiency improving,” he wrote.

Tesla was little changed Friday, trading just over $219 per share. At its 2019 low earlier this month, Tesla had fallen by nearly 49% year-to-date. The stock has now lost 34% this year.

