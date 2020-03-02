Morgan Stanley warns it’s too early to buy Tesla’s stock — even after a coronavirus-led plunge of more than 20%

caption FILE PHOTO: A man finishes to charge his Tesla car at a charging point outside Tesla China headquarters in Beijing, China July 11, 2018. source REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Tesla shares shed as much as 27% from February highs through the end of the month amid a coronavirus-related market selloff.

It might be too early to buy the dip, according to Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley.

“We recommend investors look for a potential disruption in the positive narrative around 1Q results as a chance to revisit the stock,” Jonas wrote in a Monday note.

Tesla stock fell to a one-month low on the last trading day in February as coronavirus fears rattled global markets, snapping a record rally that had sent shares up more than 250% from October to their all-time high close of about $918 per share on February 19.

“While the shares trade ~34% above our $500 target, we would wait and see if a challenging 1Q and supply disruptions come to pass before revisiting the stock,” equity analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a Monday note, referring to Friday’s closing price. He reiterated his “underweight” rating on shares of the company, which gained about 10% Monday.

Even before accounting for the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Jonas had forecast a weak first quarter for the Elon Musk-led automaker as it works through China production and Model Y ramp-up, and deals with potentially weaker demand in certain European markets, according to the note. Morgan Stanley expects Tesla to report a GAAP net loss of approximately $440 million in the first quarter with a cash burn of nearly $470 million.

Beyond earnings, there are other developments that could create a buying opportunity for investors, such as first quarter deliveries, build-up to Tesla’s “Battery Day” (an event in April to discuss battery production), and new information from its investor day, Jonas wrote.

“We recommend investors look for a potential disruption in the positive narrative around 1Q results as a chance to revisit the stock,” he said.

With respect to the coronavirus, investor concern around disruption at the Shanghai Gigafactory “has begun to spread to concerns around production at the Fremont factory in terms of supply risk from China components as well as potential for direct disruption from cases in the US,” Jonas wrote.

Tesla Chief Investment Officer Zach Kirkhorn said in January that the company did not expect the government-ordered coronavirus-related shutdown of its China factory to affect first quarter results, as the factory is not yet a major contributor to earnings.

But, investors may also have to consider “the duration and severity of supply as well as manufacturing and demand disruption related to COVID-19 that are not possible to forecast at this point,” Jonas wrote.

Depending on how the virus spreads going forward, Tesla production could take a hit, lowering Morgan Stanley’s 2020 volume forecast to 400,000 units from 500,000, according to the note. If unit production was to decline to that level, Morgan Stanley estimates that Tesla’s auto revenues would fall nearly $6 billion below its forecast, driving $1 billion to $1.4 billion of lower operating profit.

Including other items, that could drive a bear-case free cash flow burn of about $2 billion or more, Jonas wrote.

Tesla has gained roughly 60% year-to-date through Friday’s close.”