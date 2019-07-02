Tesla’s stock is soaring after it reported record-setting vehicle deliveries last quarter

source Asa Mathat | D: All Things Digital

Tesla shares jumped late Tuesday after the automaker said it delivered and produced a record number of vehicles in one quarter.

Wall Street analysts have told investors in recent weeks that while this quarter was likely to meet or exceed expectations, the longer-term outlook is still in question.

The California automaker, led by CEO Elon Musk, said it produced a record 87,048 vehicles in the second quarter. It also delivered around 95,200 vehicles for another record.

Track Tesla shares here in real time.

Tesla shares surged 8% in late Tuesday trading after the electric automaker reported quarterly delivery figures that topped Wall Street’s expectations. The company’s strong showing was widely expected, and followed last quarter’s disappointing quarterly results that have fanned analyst fears of demand concerns.

Tesla said it produced a record 87,048 vehicles during the second quarter and delivered around 95,200 vehicles, also a record. Deliveries topped the 87,749 vehicles analysts polled by Bloomberg expected.

“We believe we are well positioned to continue growing total production and deliveries in Q3,” the company said.

Tesla said it delivered 77,550 Model 3 vehicles in the second quarter, topping analysts’ expectations for 70,959 deliveries, per Bloomberg data. The automaker noted it was entering the third quarter with an increase in its order backlog, seeking to quell investors’ concerns over demand.

The results come as Tesla’s

Now read more Tesla coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Tesla analysts up and down Wall Street are painting an ugly picture as the focus turns to all-important delivery numbers

Tesla loses engineering VP amid end-of-quarter delivery rush

One of Tesla’s most optimistic backers explains why it’s doubling down as other investors rush for the exits

The investment giant that was once Tesla’s biggest Wall Street backer cut its stake in half last year. Now it’s dumped most of what was left.

A vocal Tesla bull says he can no longer ‘look investors in the eye’ and recommend the stock

Workers at Tesla’s Buffalo solar tile factory say the company sabotaged their efforts to find new jobs after trying to unionize