Tesla is suing former employee Martin Tripp for more than $167 million

Tesla is suing former employee Martin Tripp for over $167 million, according to a legal filing from Tripp’s defense team.

Robert Mitchell, an attorney for Tiffany and Bosco who is representing Tripp, told Business Insider that Tesla‘s damage claims are “absurd.”

Tripp has alleged that Tesla used batteries with puncture holes in vehicles meant for consumers and overreported production of its Model 3 sedan.

Tesla has denied Tripp’s claims.

Tesla sued Tripp in June, alleging that he hacked confidential company information and gave it to parties outside the company.

Robert Mitchell, an attorney for Tiffany and Bosco who is representing Tripp, told Business Insider that Tesla's damage claims of over $167 million are "absurd."

Tesla and the law firms representing the automaker, Jackson Lewis and Hueston Hennigan, did not respond to requests for comment.

According to a November 27 filing, Tripp’s attorneys intend to depose Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as first reported by CNBC. Tesla’s attorneys pushed back against that request in a filing also submitted on November 27.

“Mr. Musk has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the lawsuit,” Tripp’s attorneys said. Tesla’s attorneys argued that deposing Musk, Tesla’s highest-ranking employee, could lead to “abuse or harassment.”