A Tesla Supercharger station caught fire at a Wawa in New Jersey

- source
- Alexis Georgeson/Tesla
- A Tesla Supercharger station at a Wawa store in Parsippany, New Jersey, caught fire on Sunday, CNBC‘s Lora Kolodny reported.
- A Wawa representative told CNBC that there was a problem with the store’s Supercharger cabinet, which supplies power to the Supercharger stalls.
- A Wawa representative told the Philadelphia Inquirer in August that it had Tesla Supercharger stations at 16 of its stores and planned to double that number by the end of 2020.
- Tesla’s Supercharger stations are a key part of the eletric-car maker’s strategy to make electric-vehicle ownership easier for customers.
- Sign up for Business Insider’s transportation newsletter, Shifting Gears, to get more stories like this in your inbox.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A Tesla Supercharger station at a Wawa store in Parsippany, New Jersey, caught fire on Sunday, CNBC‘s Lora Kolodny reported.
A Wawa representative told CNBC that there was a problem with the store’s Supercharger cabinet, which supplies power to the Supercharger stalls. The Supercharger station’s power was shut off, as of Monday, while Tesla investigated the incident, Wawa told the publication.
A Wawa representative told the Philadelphia Inquirer in August that it had Tesla Supercharger stations at 16 of its stores and planned to double that number by the end of 2020.
Wawa declined Business Insider’s request for comment. Tesla and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Tesla’s Supercharger stations are a key part of the eletric-car maker’s strategy to make electric-vehicle ownership easier for customers. While electric-vehicle owners can often charge at home, longer trips can require a trip to a public charger, which are less common than gas stations.
Tesla has over 1,600 Supercharger stations with over 14,400 stalls in North America.
Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com. You can ask for more secure methods of communication, like Signal or ProtonMail, by email or Twitter direct message.
- Read more:
- Elon Musk said he’s excited about Ford’s $43,895 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV – here’s how it will stack up against Tesla’s $39,000 Model Y
- Elon Musk’s plan to build a new Tesla factory in Germany makes no sense. Here’s why.
- Elon Musk and YouTuber Casey Neistat bonded over a Tesla engineer’s massive ‘selfie stick’ extender pole
- Here’s why the Tesla-BMW comparison doesn’t make business sense