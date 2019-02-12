caption Cindy Nicola joined Tesla in 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. source LinkedIn

Cindy Nicola, Tesla‘s vice president of global recruiting, is leaving the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A Tesla representative confirmed Nicola’s departure and said this week is her last at the automaker.

“I’ve loved every minute of my nearly four years at Tesla, including working side by side with such an amazing team on the most important mission of my lifetime,” Nicola told Business Insider.

Cindy Nicola, Tesla‘s vice president of global recruiting, is leaving the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A Tesla representative confirmed Nicola’s departure and said this week is her last at the automaker. The automaker did not say if Nicola would be replaced but said the recruiting department will continue to report to Kevin Kassekert, Tesla’s vice president of people and places.

“I’ve loved every minute of my nearly four years at Tesla, including working side by side with such an amazing team on the most important mission of my lifetime,” Nicola told Business Insider. “After 30 years in the talent and tech space, I’m looking forward to traveling the world with my husband and will continue to support the mission and root for Tesla from the sidelines.”

Nicola joined Tesla in May 2015 and previously worked for Apple and Electronic Arts, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Tesla has a history of high turnover among high-level executives. The automaker announced in January that its chief financial officer, Deepak Ahuja, would leave for a second time, and the past year has also seen the departure of high-level employees in Tesla’s auto-manufacturing, engineering, sales, communications, and legal departments.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact these reporters at mmatousek@businessinsider.com or llopez@businessinsider.com.