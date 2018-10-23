Elon Musk just said Tesla will stop offering ‘many’ interior options for the Model S and Model X after November 1

caption The interior of a Tesla Model S. source Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that “many” interior options for the Model S sedan and Model X SUV will no longer be available after November 1 to simplify the production process.

He did not specify which options would be eliminated, and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tesla offered six interior options for the Model S and six interior options for the Model X on its website.

Only three of those options are available for each vehicle’s premium trim.

“To simplify production, many Tesla Model S & X interior configs, will no longer be available after Nov 1. Order now to be sure of the one you want,” Musk wrote.

Vehicle production has been a major point of focus for Tesla since it introduced the Model 3 sedan in July 2017. Musk acknowledged in April that the automaker had attempted to automate too many production tasks at its factory in Fremont, California, where it makes the Model S, Model X, and Model 3, and would use more human workers in the assembly process.

At the beginning of this month, Tesla said it produced 80,142 vehicles during the third quarter, which was the highest quarterly production rate in the automaker’s history and 50% higher than its previous high, achieved in the second quarter of this year.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.