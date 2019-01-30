Tesla’s CFO is retiring — for the second time

source Reuters/Mike Blake

Tesla’s CFO announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The announcement came on Tesla’s Q4 earnings conference call with analysts.

It’s actually the second time Ahuja has retired.

Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will retire in the next few months.

The company made the announcement on the company’s fourth quarter earnings conference call.

The new CFO will be Zach Kirkhorn, a nine-year veteran of Tesla who has been serving as Tesla’s vice-president of finance.

Ahuja had actually already retired once, in 2015. He was succeeded by Jason Wheeler, who came over from Google. Ahuja later returned to the company.

“There’s no good time to make a change,” Ahuja said. He cited Tesla’s two consecutive quarters of profits as creating a “strong foundation” for the company.

Kirkhorn said that he felt “really good” about taking over, and he was briefly chided by CEO Elon Musk for his time at Harvard Business Review, saying that it wasn’t necessary to get the CFO job.

Musk said that Ahuja would stay on the job for several months to assist in the transition, and be a senior advisor to Tesla “for years to come.”

Ahuja said that he had enjoyed his second stint as Tesla’s CFO.

“I’ve been inspired by you,” he told Musk. “And I’ve been inspired by the team.”

This story is developing.