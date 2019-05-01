The median Tesla employee made 81% more than the median American in 2018

caption The median Tesla employee made $56,163 in 2018. source Tesla

The median Tesla employee made $56,163 in 2018, the electric-car maker said in a proxy statement. That figure includes salary or wages, performance bonuses, and stock awards for full-time, part-time, and temporary employees excluding CEO Elon Musk, the company said.

Tesla’s median pay is 81% more than that of the median American, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In 2016, the latest year for which data is available, the median American made $31,099.

Tesla’s 2018 median pay lags behind some competitors in the automotive industry like Ford and General Motors, as well as major tech companies like Alphabet and Facebook, though it exceeds that of other auto and tech companies like Fiat Chrysler and Apple.

Here’s how much the median employee at the following US automotive and tech companies made in 2018:

Fiat Chrysler: $37,504

Ford: $64,316

General Motors: $77,849

Alphabet: $246,804

Apple: $55,426

Facebook: $228,651

Tesla has undergone multiple rounds of layoffs in the past year as it has sought to become consistently profitable. After two profitable quarters in the second half of 2018, the company posted a loss in the first quarter of this year.

Tesla had around 42,742 employees as of April 1.

