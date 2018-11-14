Tessa Thompson says Michael B. Jordan was caught looking at her butt during her ‘Creed’ audition

- Tessa Thompson told a hilarious story about her “Creed” chemistry test with Michael B. Jordan during an interview on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night.
- Thompson, who’s returning for “Creed II” with Jordan, described having to do the “awkward” chemistry test in front of a group of people and cameras.
- “Apparently there is a part of the footage where he is caught looking at my butt,” Thompson said. Jordan’s representative didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.
- “Creed II” is being released Wednesday, November 21.
- Watch the interview below.
