‘Avengers’ star Tessa Thompson addresses playing Valkyrie as bisexual despite it not being in the script

Tessa Thompson spoke with Time about the importance of advocating for representation onscreen.

The actress, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel films, plays the character with her bisexuality in mind.

But the character’s sexuality hasn’t explicitly been shown onscreen.

Valkyrie’s sexuality hasn’t been made clear in Marvel films, but Tessa Thompson is making sure people know the character is bisexual.

In an interview with Time where she was named a “Next Generation Leader,” the 35-year-old actress spoke about the importance of speaking up.

“You don’t want to bite the hand that feeds you, but I think a friendly bite is OK,” she said. “Inclusion doesn’t happen by mistake. You have to push people. Sometimes shame is a powerful tool. That wasn’t necessarily my intention, but I don’t mind it being a dare.”

Valkyrie was first introduced on-screen in “Thor: Ragnarok” and recently appeared in “Avengers: Endgame.” In the comics, Valkyrie is bisexual and Thompson advocated for the inclusion of her sexuality in “Ragnarok.” They filmed a scene in a which a woman walks out of Valkyrie’s bedroom, which would have made her sexuality explicit, but the scene was ultimately cut from the film.

Thompson, who’s queer, still played the character with her bisexuality in mind.

“There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain,” Thompson told Rolling Stone. “In my mind, that was my lover.”

During an interview on SiriusXM radio in early May, “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently revealed that an existing character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gay.

“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films, and I think Kevin will make that announcement I’m sure pretty soon,” Joe continued, referring to Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios president.

Some characters including Loki and Okoye are queer in the comics, but fans are still waiting for LGBTQ representation onscreen.