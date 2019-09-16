Police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks around the world are taking aerial photos of their equipment in a viral ‘Tetris challenge’

- source
- Emergency services around the world are “knolling” – organizing and laying objects flat to take photos from above – with the contents of their vehicles.
- Police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, and search-and-rescue teams are sharing photos of their equipment.
- Emergency response teams in The Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Hungary, Taiwan, and Mexico took part, among others.
The art of “knolling” involves laying objects flat in a satisfying, organized way to take photos from above.
Often done with different foods or items of clothing, emergency response workers around the world are getting in on the knolling trend by artfully arranging the contents of emergency service vehicles. The photos have sparked a viral “Tetris challenge,” named for the classic video game where spatial awareness is key.
Dutch police and armed forces vehicles laid out their equipment in photos reminiscent of a miniature toy set.
Left: the Dutch Police had a funny idea….
Right: the Dutch Armed forces thought they could do better…
It's like when you received a new box of LEGO or Playmobil as a kid…????
#GearShow pic.twitter.com/Tztoxs9yvP
— Guido (@envirosec) September 14, 2019
Dutch ambulances followed.
Dutch ambulances… pic.twitter.com/DDXJLgpEYJ
— Guido (@envirosec) September 15, 2019
The New Zealand Police took a knolling photo per a Twitter user’s request.
#yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/e5RQiVFFhO
— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) September 10, 2019
Singapore’s Civil Defence Force said they “couldn’t resist” joining the Tetris challenge in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Aha… we've seen the latest online trending #TetrisChallenge where netizens from other countries get a look at their respective emergency responders' sprawl of equipment and guess what, we in The Life Saving Force simply could not resist sharing with you what we have too! By the way, remember, every non-emergency call made to 995 could delay our response to life-threatening emergencies. #995ForEmergenciesOnly ????: Sengkang Fire Station
Geneva’s Fire and Rescue Service in Switzerland laid out the contents of one of their fire trucks.
Hungary’s police completed the Tetris challenge with their reflective jackets, traffic cones, weapons, handcuffs, and other tools.
View this post on Instagram
A magyarországi tetris challenge első kihívottja a küldetést teljesítette. ✅ A Fejér megyei Autópálya Alosztály egyik autója és annak minden tartozéka látható a képen, amellyel méltó folytatásra lelt a Készenléti Rendőrség által elindított kihívás. ????????????♂️ A gyorsaságért és kivitelezésért is hatalmas pacsi, FMRFK. ???????? A következő kihívott a Somogy Megyei Rendőr-főkapitányság, ahol egy vidéki, kutyás körzeti megbízott autóját szeretnék látni a kihívók. Somogyország, türelmesen várjuk a kiszemelt autót, és a kutyát se felejtsétek ám el! ????????#challange #tetrischallenge #policecars #missioncompleted #whatismycar #fejérmegye #rendőrség #police #hivatás
TCPB Police in Taiwan carry similar gear.
The photos, such as this series from a fire department in Mexico, are a reminder of just how much blood, sweat, and equipment goes into saving lives.
Para este 15 de Septiembre 2019 #TetrisChallenge #TetrisChallengeMexico un Fraternal Saludo¡¡ @DavidLeonRomero @rescateurbanomx @alertasurbanas @SASEMEP_IPN pic.twitter.com/BEGMwviMLy
— Alex Carmona (@Alexcarmonar) September 15, 2019