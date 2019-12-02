Deshaun Watson drew up the awesome trick play the Texans used to put away the Patriots on a piece of paper during their bye week

caption DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson. source Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The Houston Texans ran a trick play that featured two hand-offs and DeAndre Hopkins pitching the ball to Deshaun Watson for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Watson drew up the play on the team’s bye week and brought it in on a piece of notebook paper.

Watson said the team had been working on it for four weeks, while Hopkins said they entered the game knowing it might be called.

The Houston Texans put away the New England Patriots on Sunday with an awesome trick play in the fourth quarter that pushed their lead to 27-9.

On first-and-goal, Deshaun Watson took the snap, handed the ball off to running back Duke Johnson, who then handed it off to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was running a flat route toward the right sideline. As Hopkins got close to the sideline, he flipped the ball to Watson, who dove for the end zone and scored the touchdown.

Watch the play below:

According to Texans coach Bill O’Brien, the players designed the trickery. He told reporters after the game that Watson actually brought the play to him.

“They drew it up in the dirt,” O’Brien said (via The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss). “They brought it in, had it on a piece of notebook paper, handed it to me. We’ve been working on that for a while. It was all about timing.”

According to Reiss, Watson had gotten the idea from a similar trick play the Chicago Bears used. The Texans named the play “Houdini.”

Watson said the team had been working on it for four weeks. He credited Hopkins for selling the play and getting his first career passing touchdown.

“I knew I had to kind of tuck the ball, wait for [the defender] to commit, to throw it to Deshaun,” Hopkins said. “I knew once I threw it to him, he was going to be in.”

The Texans have won two straight, with their win over the Patriots marking their most meaningful win of the season. They face the Denver Broncos at home in Week 14.