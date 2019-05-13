Texas A&M runner goes full Superman as he dives across the finish line to win SEC 400-meter hurdle title

Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker won the SEC title in the 400-meter hurdle.

Nearing the finish line, Tucker dived across the line in a full Superman pose, narrowly beating out his teammate.

Texas A&M’s coach joked afterward that Tucker thought he was in a swim meet when he decided to dive.

The 2019 SEC Track & Field Championships featured a dramatic finish in the 400-meter hurdle.

Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker was neck-and-neck with his teammate Robert Grant on the final leg of the race. After clearing the final hurdle, Tucker approached the finish line and dived across it, going full Superman, to narrowly beat Grant.

He won the title.

He went full Superman! @aggietrk's Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/gEr05kdPd9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 12, 2019

“Honestly, I’m glad I got the win and competed against the best,” Tucker told the Aggies official website afterward. “Me and my teammates all worked hard for this, and I came out with the win. I’m happy and thankful for that. The mindset was to score as many points as possible, we wanted to go 1-2-3-4. It really didn’t matter which one of us won first place, we knew if we gave it our all we would be happy with each other.”

Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry added: “I’ve told Tucker you can’t get there faster diving, just run through and you’ll be fine. He thought he was a swim team guy today.”