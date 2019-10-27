2 people are dead and 14 injured after a gunman opened fire at a Texas A&M party

source Facebook/Texas A&M University

Two people have been killed and 14 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an unsanctioned Texas A&M university party.

The gunman is still at large, authorities said.

Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County Sherriff’s Office said the gunman used a semiautomatic rifle, but their motive was not known, CNN reported.

Two people are dead and 14 others are injured after a gunman opened fire at an unsanctioned university Halloween party near Texas A&M on Saturday night.

A manhunt is underway for the perpetrator, who opened fire at the homecoming party in Greenville, Texas.

Gunshots were heard at around 11.45 p.m. on Saturday at The Party Venue, an event space on the Highway 380. Greenville is a city located around 50 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities responded to complaints of vehicles parked near the event space, and the shooting began approximately 15 minutes later.

Police did not fire their weapons because they never saw the gunman.

Graphic videos shared on social media show bodies strewn on the floor covered in blood and at least one person receiving CPR as people are heard screaming in the background.

There were about 750 people at the party, the Chief Deputy said. It was said to involve a Texas A&M University fraternity but was not sanctioned by the school.

The event was reportedly a Halloween-themed party called #Twerkortreat and was held 16 miles away from the campus.

The university said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville, Texas.”

CBS 11 News reporter J.D. Miles tweeted: “Reports from Greenville of a mass shooting at party venue with several casualties.”

“Multiple first responders on the scene. I’m told it was a homecoming party and there were fatalities.”