A Texas congressional candidate just spoofed the widely-mocked Peloton ad in a new campaign video

Wendy Davis, a former Texas state Senator currently running as a Democrat to represent Texas’ 21st congressional district, just released her own spin on the drama surrounding Peloton with a campaign video spoofing the widely panned ad.

Running for office is truly the 'Gift That Gives Back,' No Peloton required. Thank you to everyone supporting our campaign, and thank you to all the candidates running for office this year. #TX21 @AviationGin @VancityReynolds #peloton pic.twitter.com/rvFhUOsXYA — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) December 17, 2019

The original Peloton ad, which showed a woman receiving one of Peloton’s home exercise bikes as a gift from her husband and tracking her fitness progress over the year, was broadly criticized for being awkward, out of touch, and even sexist.

The controversial ad was not only mocked in every way imaginable across the internet, but caused the company to experience a 15% drop in its stock price and lose $1.5 billion in market value in the days following the ad’s release.

The actor Ryan Reynolds, who owns Aviation Gin, even hired the actress from the Peloton ad to make his own advertisement promoting his gin brand.

Davis’ spoof of the original ad opens with her watching a video of her Republican opponent, Rep. Chip Roy, saying in a congressional hearing that he hopes pharmaceutical companies “make a lot of money.”

“This is our congressman?” Davis responds.

Her ad includes many of the same shots and lines of dialogue from the original commercial, with Davis pictured on an exercise bike saying, “Gotta get back into campaign shape – I’m a little bit nervous, but excited,” and “6 A.M., gotta go talk to voters.”

The spoof ends with Davis saying, “A year ago, I didn’t realize how much campaigning would change me. Thank you, Chip Roy,” and a voice-over of a male narrator adding, “Next year, give Chip Roy the gift – of unemployment.”

