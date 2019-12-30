Parishioners at the Texas church shooting took out the gunman in just 6 seconds after a new law let them bring their guns inside

caption Residents embrace outside the West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday after two congregants were killed during a church service. source Yffy Yossifor/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A gunman who opened fire during a Texas church service on Sunday was taken out within seconds by members of the congregation’s volunteer security team.

The security team was allowed to carry guns into church because of a new bill that was signed into law in September.

Senate Bill 535 allows licensed handgun owners to bring their weapons into houses of worship, and was proposed after the deadly 2017 Sutherland Springs shooting.

Congregants who took out a shooter at a church service in Texas on Sunday were legally armed because of a new state law inspired by the “good guy with a gun” theory.

Volunteer security guards at the West Freeway Church of Christ shot and killed a gunman within seconds of him opening fire Sunday morning in White Settlement, Texas. Unfortunately, the unnamed shooter was able to fatally injure two congregants in that span of time.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick credited a new law with allowing the security team to be armed inside the church, and end the shooting in six seconds.

Senate Bill 535 took effect in September and allows licensed handgun owners to carry their weapons into places of worship.

It was inspired by the deadly 2017 shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, in which 26 congregants were killed before a bystander who heard the gunfire ran to the church and shot at the shooter until he fled.

The Sutherland Springs shooting gave credence to a popular theory pushed by the National Rifle Association, that the answer to mass shootings is to arm more people so that a “good guy with a gun” can intervene.

“We have learned many times over that there is no such thing as a gun-free zone. Those with evil intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what,” state Sen. Donna Campbell, a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement in September, according to CNN. “It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm.”

As Insider’s Eliza Relman reported, a majority of Americans say guns make them safer. But decades of crime data and research overwhelmingly shows that armed civilians are not the solution to mass shooters and that guns don’t make people safer.