The 12 Texas cities everyone in the country is moving to

Texas’ population has been growing rapidly for years, and a big part of that growth comes from the millions of people who have moved there from around the US and the rest of the world.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we ranked Texas’ large metro areas by total net migration between 2010 and 2018, adjusted by 2010 population.

Texas’ largest cities were at the top of the list, as well as Midland, a major hub of the fracking boom.

Texas is one of the fastest-growing parts of the US.

A big factor in the Lone Star State’s growth is the millions of people who have moved there from around the country and the rest of the world over the last decade.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we ranked the metropolitan statistical areas in Texas by total net migration between 2010 and 2018 – the number of people who moved into the metro area during that period from another part of the US or another country, minus people who moved out of the metro area – adjusted by the metro area’s 2010 population.

Texas’ biggest cities appear at the top of the list, a contrast to the fates of some other large metro areas in the US. Also near the top was Midland, a major hub of the oil and gas boom of the last decade.

Here are the top 12 metro areas in Texas by that metric:

12. San Angelo had net migration of 3,305 between 2010 and 2018 — 3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 111,823.

11. Waco had net migration of 7,585 between 2010 and 2018 — 3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 252,772.

10. Lubbock had net migration of 13,495 between 2010 and 2018 — 5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 290,805.

9. Tyler had net migration of 11,910 between 2010 and 2018 — 6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 209,714.

8. Odessa had net migration of 11,351 between 2010 and 2018 — 8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 137,130.

7. College Station-Bryan had net migration of 19,042 between 2010 and 2018 — 8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 228,660.

6. Sherman-Denison had net migration of 11,842 between 2010 and 2018 — 10% of the metro’s 2010 population of 120,877.

5. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land had net migration of 584,110 between 2010 and 2018 — 10% of the metro’s 2010 population of 5,920,416.

4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington had net migration of 641,751 between 2010 and 2018 — 10% of the metro’s 2010 population of 6,426,214.

3. San Antonio-New Braunfels had net migration of 239,501 between 2010 and 2018 — 11% of the metro’s 2010 population of 2,142,508.

2. Midland had net migration of 22,239 between 2010 and 2018 — 16% of the metro’s 2010 population of 141,671.

1. Austin-Round Rock had net migration of 310,931 between 2010 and 2018 — 18% of the metro’s 2010 population of 1,716,289.