A Texas couple got a Scrooge-y letter from their homeowners association, ordering them to take down their Christmas decorations and put them up closer to the holiday

caption Nick and Claudia Simonis’ home in San Antonio, Texas, is pictured above. source WOAI

A San Antonio, Texas, couple got a stern letter from their homeowners association for putting up their Christmas decorations on November 1.

Nick and Claudia Simonis told CNN that they put their decorations up early because they’re expecting a baby on Christmas Day, and wanted to get decorating out of the way.

They have no plans to follow the HOA’s orders to take down the decorations and put them up closer to the holiday.

Some neighbors have started putting up their decorations in solidarity.

A San Antonio, Texas, couple recently got chewed out by their homeowners association for putting up their Christmas decorations too early.

Nick and Claudia Simonis put up a few decorations on their lawn on November 1, telling CNN that they wanted to get the decorations out of the way because they are expecting a baby on Christmas Day.

“We just wanted to get everything set up, so that way, we can relax,” Nick said. “If the baby comes early, we don’t have to worry about it.”

“I feel kind of heavy, so the earlier we can put out the decorations, the better,” Claudia told WOAI. “Because probably in two more weeks, I’m not going to be able to build all this.”

caption Nick and Claudia Simonis (pictured above) put their Christmas decorations up early because they are expecting a baby on Christmas Day. source WOAI

Just three days after putting up the decorations, they got a letter from their homeowners association telling them to take them down and put them up closer to the holiday.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a first,'” Nick told WOAI. “I was angry, because there’s a reason why we’re doing it.”

The family said they were shocked by the letter and have no plans to take down their decorations, which consist of two inflatables and some light-up reindeer. They plan to add their Christmas lights this weekend.

It’s unclear who complained about the Christmas decor, because the family says they’ve received support from their neighbors, some of whom started putting up their Christmas decorations in solidarity.

“I don’t think this should be an issue,” neighbor Charles Minton told WOAI. “These are the holidays. This is what we do. We take care of our neighbors. That’s what a neighborhood is about.”